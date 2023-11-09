Learn How Developments in Therapeutic Technology are Changing the Face of Veterinary Medicine

Explore how innovative therapeutics are providing better treatment options.

JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will educate about improvements in diagnostic solutions and technologies for oncology and other difficult to treat diseases.

In this segment, viewers will learn what makes early detection a key driver to providing better treatment and higher survival rates. The show will explore how MMD Technologies, Inc. (MMD) uses Enhanced Molecular Delivery (EMD), with electrical fields, to mediate the delivery of therapeutics at the cellular level.

Viewers will see how MMD's patented EMD technology (IntellipulseTM) moderately raises the temperature of the tissue being treated to a specific level, measuring impedance feedback in real time, while applying minimal electrical fields, therefore eliminating the potential for over or under treating. The segment will also explore how MMD's patented changes cause higher efficacy without systemic side effects.

"The next generation platform (IntellipulseTM system) being developed by MMD will enhance reliability of the delivery process, resulting in increased efficacy, leading to better therapeutic outcomes," remarked Richard Heller, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer, MMD Technologies.

In addition, spectators will learn how MMD's platform uses gene therapy, vaccines, and plasmid DNA to deliver therapeutics for other diseases and disorders outside of cancer.

"We look forward to sharing how more than 40 years of research has resulted in a new approach that is helping to treat patients at the cellular level," said John Galvin, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About MMD Technologies:

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, MMD was founded in a quest to bring meaningful change to an old technology. MMD has developed an efficient method for delivering therapeutic or prophylactic agents, either in the form of proteins or plasmid DNA (genes) for the purposes of vaccination and therapy for indications such as cancer, cardiovascular, wounds and infectious diseases. With more than 25 years of research, MMD has created a series of patents that make these important changes possible.

For more information, visit: https://lifepulsebio.com/.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

