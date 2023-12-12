Learn how Medical Technology is Empowering Advocacy Groups to Maximize Research

Advancements to focus on innovations in clinical trial research and patient care.

JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is excited to announce a future segment, scheduled to air in 2024, which will explore how innovations in medical research are helping to reduce clinical trial time.

Discover how a novel approach is bringing patient advocacy to the forefront of research as the series explores how Leapcure is elevating patient interactions in an effort to progress clinical trial development. Audiences will hear how partnering with numerous patient advocacy groups is helping to improve research, resulting in more equitable and efficient clinical trial results.

"This is an area of biotech research that is incredibly important, and a key factor in how quickly treatments can get out to the public," said Zach Gobst, CEO & Founder of Leapcure. "We appreciate the opportunity to share the many aspects of patient participation in clinical trials. If we can elevate patients' voices in the research space, we can accelerate innovation and deliver needed patient engagement and enrollment for researchers."

See how Leapcure prioritize patient experiences and concerns for clinical trial researchers, while learning how connecting patients with the right clinical trials is helping to make patient voices and concerns a priority.

"Patients are the experts in their condition and advocacy groups provide a platform for their voices. Working directly with these communities is the key to pushing research forward in an inclusive way," said Ed Sullivan, senior producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to exploring how Leapcure's thought leaders elevate patient interactions to progress medical research for everyone, while pushing the boundaries of research."

About Leapcure:

Founded in 2015 by CEO Zachary Gobst, Leapcure is a global team of thought leaders who connect patients and research to elevate the patients' voice in the process, delivering patient participation to accelerate research innovations. Leapcure's approach is rooted in cutting-edge technology and deep industry knowledge. Leapcure combines advanced data analytics, a hands-on patient care team, and patient advocacy partnerships to support patients, research sites, and biotech companies in their clinical research. With expertise and proven success, Leapcure is paving the way for lasting client relationships, while fostering trust with patients and site partners during studies.

As Leapcure continues to grow and evolve, it remains committed to expediting patient recruitment and helping to bring vital treatments to the market faster. It is constantly innovating and adapting to the ever-changing landscape of clinical research, all with the goal of better serving both the scientific community and the patients who are at the heart of research.

For more information, visit: https://leapcure.com/

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

Media Contact

Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, [email protected], www.AdvancementsTV.com

SOURCE Advancements with Ted Danson