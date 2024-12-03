Learn How to Navigate California's Complex 2025 Hiring Landscape

California has so much to offer businesses, but it also has some challenges including rising operational costs and growing skills gaps. At PrideStaff, we're committed to providing business leaders with the expertise and tools needed to address these and other pressing issues Post this

The panel of experts assembled all have deep workforce knowledge and unique perspectives. They'll provide attendees with actionable insights on the employment and management issues that matter most to CA-based employers. Panelists include:

Stephen Avila : As Plant Manager of Trillium Flow Technologies, Avila is not only an experienced operations leader, but also an expert in developing and mentoring employees and building community connections.

: As Plant Manager of Trillium Flow Technologies, Avila is not only an experienced operations leader, but also an expert in developing and mentoring employees and building community connections. Eric Gregg : Gregg is the Founder + CXS of ClearlyRated where he specializes in developing and maintaining employee loyalty and retention for professional service firms, specifically accounting, legal, insurance, and staffing.

: Gregg is the Founder + CXS of ClearlyRated where he specializes in developing and maintaining employee loyalty and retention for professional service firms, specifically accounting, legal, insurance, and staffing. Pankaj Jindal : In his role as Co-Founder of Sense, the leading AI-powered talent engagement and communication platform, Jindal helps empower talent acquisition teams to boost productivity, accelerate hiring, and better engage candidates through AI and automation.

The session is moderated by Leslie Vickery, CEO and Founder of ClearEdge. Vickery is a well-known speaker, author, and podcast host dedicated to advancing the staffing and HR industries.

"California has so much to offer businesses, but it also has some challenges including rising operational costs and growing skills gaps. At PrideStaff, we're committed to providing business leaders with the expertise and tools needed to address these and other pressing issues," said Sean Akin, Vice President of Branch Operations/Fresno and Tri-Valley, PrideStaff. "This webinar and our impressive panelists make up the first in a series of 2025-focused events we'll host to help leaders build thriving companies that support the California economy and its communities."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or staffing franchise information, visit our website.

Media Contact

Bri Castro, PrideStaff, 559.432.7780, [email protected], https://www.pridestaff.com

SOURCE PrideStaff