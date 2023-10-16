Learn Proven Podcasting Strategies from 40 Industry Leaders at the Free, Virtual Podcasting Summit

PodUp, the ultimate platform for podcast production, growth, and monetization, announced today their 2023 Podcasting Summit is taking place November 6th - 8th. Join 40 podcasting leaders and experts in this free, virtual summit for current and future podcasters.
REXBURG, Idaho, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learn insider strategies for creating, growing, and monetizing next-level podcasts - all from the comfort of your home or office. And because of its virtual format, you'll save money on hotels, flights, and conference registration fees without missing out on learning how to take your podcast to the next level.
The three-day summit aims to provide new and existing podcasters with the latest tools and strategies for taking their shows to the next level. Each day of the summit will focus on a specific topic critical for podcasting success.
Day 1 - Creating and Producing a Next-Level Podcast
Gain know-how and creative strategies to launch and produce a podcast that captivates your audience right from the start and discover the gear, workflows, and production techniques to take your show to the next level.
Day 2 - Marketing and Growing a Next-Level Podcast
Learn proven strategies for getting your podcast discovered and learn how to leverage social media engagement, guest appearances, SEO, paid ads, and other tactics to drive engagement and expand your reach.
Day 3 - Monetizing a Next-Level Podcast
Monetize your passion and turn your podcast into a recurring profit-making machine. Get tips on generating revenue through ads, sponsorships, affiliate marketing, premium content, digital products, coaching, memberships, and other monetization strategies.
Podcasting Summit will also feature an exclusive live training on November 8th led by PodUp CEO Nathan Gwilliam. Attendees can expect to learn about specific strategies to grow a podcast.
Registration for Podcasting Summit is free and registration is open now. To learn more and register for the event, visit PodcastingSummit.com.
About PodUp
Podcasting Summit is a virtual event produced and hosted by PodUp. PodUp is a one-of-a-kind, all-in-one podcasting platform with 35 modules that help podcasters create, publish, grow, monetize, and manage next-level podcasts from one convenient and inexpensive platform. To learn more, visit PodUp.com.
Media Contact
Nathan Gwilliam, PodUp, 1 208-537-7000, [email protected], podup.com
SOURCE PodUp
