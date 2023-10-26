Learn the Importance of Being "Yoked" - the Connection with Who a Person is Today and Who They Will Become

I feel that this book was an assignment for me. I believe that I was led to write the words. Despite the opposition that I had received in writing; I was compelled to complete it. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Amey-Gilbert said, "I feel that this book was an assignment for me. I believe that I was led to write the words. Despite the opposition that I had received in writing; I was compelled to complete it."

Edith Amey-Gilbert was born in Fresno, California and is a wife, a mother of six, a grandmother of 25 and a great grandmother of 24. She is the CFO of Kingdom Hearts Home, helping the youth and homeless society in Sacramento County. She is the Founder of Inspired by God Productions and has written, directed, and produced six stage plays. Amey-Gilbert's passion is bringing others to Christ, "One soul at a time." She enjoys singing, sewing, teaching, reading, travelling, and viewing God's beautiful artwork.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Yoke: It's More Than Just A Chicken is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Edith Amey-Gilbert, Salem Author Services, (559) 274-7327, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press