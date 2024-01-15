Learn The Tools To Live Your Life With Purpose And Meaning

Xulon Press presents motivation to live with intention.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Roland A. Mendonca encourages readers to stop asking about the meaning of life and move forward in Living The Intentional Life: The Life You Were Born To Live ($16.49, paperback, 9781662891137; $7.99, e-book, 9781662891144).
Mendonca believes that each person was designed to live with Purpose, Accountability, Consistency, and Truthfulness. You are not here by accident, and you do not have to live questioning the reason for your existence. He encourages readers to take hold of their birthright -- the intentional life.
"After surviving a life-threating condition, it reawakened in me the question about purpose and the ultimate meaning for life," said Mendonca.
Roland Mendonca was born in Guyana, the only English-speaking country located on the northern coast of South America. He later migrated to the United States and pursued his tertiary education in psychology and counseling. He worked for more than a decade in higher education with a focus on the use of assistive technology in academics. This allowed him to work with students with varying disabilities such as dyslexia and other Learning Disability (LD). His passion for learning and sharing has inspired him to mentor undergraduate and graduate students in their academic journey. Roland's love for God and his family serves as the impetus for all he does.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Living The Intentional Life is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Roland A. Mendonca, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
