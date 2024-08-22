Learn the Truth: Catholic Teachings and the Preaching of Evangelicals Do Not Differ on the Message of Salvation

After I had my conversion, I began to fellowship with Evangelical Christians of all kinds, including Catholics. But many of my Protestant brethren challenged me about being Catholic. Post this

When asked why he wrote this book, Fr. Dimitri Sala said, "After I had my conversion, I began to fellowship with Evangelical Christians of all kinds, including Catholics. But many of my Protestant brethren challenged me about being Catholic. So I began to 'do my homework' and study what the Catholic Church officially teaches. I found out that what people—even Catholics—think we teach is often enough not what our Church officially teaches. In discovering that such widespread misinformation was part of what formed barriers between Catholics and Evangelicals, God gave me a spiritual (and often painful) burden for unity. I felt a call to bring accurate information to both groups alike in the hopes of what it can do—dispel rumors and prejudice, and open doors to reconciliation. Eventually, I embarked on writing The Stained Glass Curtain to set the record straight by providing readers with official Catholic teachings about salvation, demonstrating that there is more of a basis for unity between Evangelicals and Catholics than we think."

Fr. Dimitri Sala is a Franciscan priest, ordained in 1984. Based in Chicago, he is not the pastor of a local church, but has a full-time apostolic ministry combined with a life of prayer. Fr. Dimitri has conducted retreats, days of reflection, apostolic leaders' workshops, healing services, missions and revivals, and in the past, a summer street ministry. With his trained team he has ministered to clergy and laity of many ethnicities, ages and denominations. Fr. Dimitri has also been a featured speaker in diocesan, regional, national and international conferences, and has appeared on Christian media. The ministry has also extended itself through publication of a pamphlet, and articles on evangelization and ecumenism themes. All his life as a friar, the author has had relationships with Christians of various denominations; this eventually led him to involvement in different countries with reconciliation efforts between Evangelical Protestants and Catholics. His book is the product of these years of "Crossing the Evangelical-Catholic Divide to Find Our Common Heritage". More information can be found on the website, TheStainedGlassCurtain.com.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. The Stained Glass Curtain: Crossing the Evangelical-Catholic Divide to Find Our Common Heritage is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Dimitri Sala, Salem Author Services, 872-588-5641, [email protected], www.TheStainedGlassCurtain.com

SOURCE Xulon Press