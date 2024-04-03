Learning & Performance Expert Charles Jennings Joins David Wentworth for They Learn, You Win Podcast

L&D teams need to acknowledge that their responsibility goes beyond learning engagement and completions. - Charles Jennings, Duntroon Consultants Post this

"I hope our listeners will think a bit differently next time they read yet another article saying skills is 'the be-all and end-all' of the future of work," said David. "Organizations need to determine the results they are looking for and work backward to determine the skills needed to help achieve those goals."

"Learning and development teams need to acknowledge that their responsibility goes beyond learning engagement and completions," said Charles. "They are responsible for helping to achieve the tangible outcomes of learning desired by the organization, whatever they happen to be."

During the episode, Charles and David also discuss why a lengthy list of skills alone won't solve L&D's challenges, learning in sports vs. in corporations, the benefits of reflection, and creating a culture of continuous improvement rather than a culture of learning.

They Learn You Win always serves up informative, engaging, and authentic insights. All episodes in the series are available in your favorite podcast app:

The show continues to grow in popularity due to its insights on learning technology innovations and practical ways organizations can utilize L&D to achieve a positive impact on the business.

