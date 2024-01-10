Learning Explorer & Educational Leadership Solutions (ELS) Join Forces to Offer Integrated Solutions for K-12 Student Assessment and Personalized Instruction

Integrating the ELS assessments with instructional resources and adaptive learning will enable a more seamless and real-time approach to classroom intervention and remediation Post this

The union sets the stage for integrated learning solutions that provide assessment and "next-step" instruction that enable teachers to evaluate students' understanding of concepts and mastery of learning standards, analyze student data, and adapt instruction seamlessly with relevant remedial lessons and resources to accelerate students' academic proficiency.

"We are thrilled that the ELS team is joining up with us to achieve our vision for teachers and students," said Mark Rankovic, Learning Explorer president and CEO. "ELS has a proven track record in K-12 education, a reputation for high-quality, high-touch service and support, and significant expertise in assessment and analytics. Integrating the ELS assessments with instructional resources and adaptive learning will enable a more seamless and real-time approach to classroom intervention and remediation."

"Bringing our companies together will expand the instructional content we offer with the Pathways "next step" resources," said Paul Shelly, CEO at ELS. "Educators who want real-time access to targeted, high-quality learning resources following benchmark assessments will find that the union of our companies provides a more seamless learning experience. We're gratified that Learning Explorer shares our vision for promoting student growth and making teachers' jobs easier."

ELS will adopt the Learning Explorer company name and the company's corporate headquarters will be in Santa Barbara. ELS offices in Meridian, Miss. and Chambersburg, Penn. will remain. The ELS assessments and data analytics products will continue to use the "Pathways" and "Pathfinder" brands.

About Learning Explorer

Learning Explorer enables educators to personalize the learning experience for every student. We understand that true personalization fosters deeper learning and standards mastery and allows students to focus on their areas of greatest need. Built-in automation, adaptation, and engagement allow students to learn at their own pace and sustain measurable learning gains. Based in Santa Barbara, Calif., Learning Explorer has provided educators with time-saving, intuitive learning solutions since 2005. Visit Learning Explorer at www.LearningExplorer.com

About Educational Leadership Solutions (ELS)

ELS provides user-friendly assessment and data management tools to help educators more effectively and efficiently manage and analyze the ever-increasing quantities of student and teacher data. We believe that to be effective in schools, technology tools must be streamlined, user-friendly, and easily implemented. All our applications are designed with this philosophy in mind. Based in Meridian, Miss., ELS has supported educators with effective learning solutions since 2003. Visit ELS at www.K12ELS.com

