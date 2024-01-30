Learning Explorer Partners with the California Ed Tech JPA to Facilitate Procurement of the ScootPad Assessment and Adaptive Learning Platform

Partnership streamlines access for California schools and districts investing in personalized adaptive learning strategies

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning Explorer, Inc. is proud to announce that the ScootPad Assessment and Adaptive Learning Platform has been awarded a partnership with the Education Technology Joint Powers Authority (Ed Tech JPA). The Ed Tech JPA is a non-profit consortium of California school districts that streamlines K-12 district procurement, secures competitive pricing, and negotiates favorable technology contracts with its vendor partners for educational agencies and other eligible entities.

ScootPad supports intervention and acceleration strategies in ELA and math for grades K-8. The platform helps educators identify students' needs, continually and automatically assess students' mastery of concepts, deliver targeted interventions, and monitor learning progress. ScootPad was acquired by the Learning Explorer company from the ACT® non-profit testing organization in February 2023.

ScootPad is the second Learning Explorer product to partner with the Ed Tech JPA. The Learning Explorer curriculum design and digital resource platform was originally awarded a partnership with the Ed Tech JPA in 2020.

"We are gratified to establish our second vendor partnership with the Ed Tech JPA," said Mark Rankovic, Learning Explorer's president and CEO. "California schools and districts can now reduce the cost and time associated with the procurement of our learning platforms thanks to the innovative work of the Ed Tech JPA consortium and its founding educational agencies. We're excited to bring ScootPad to more educators in California who will benefit from the integrated assessments, adaptive learning paths, and insightful analytics the platform offers."

About Learning Explorer & ScootPad

Learning Explorer enables educators to personalize the learning experience for every student. We understand that true personalization fosters deeper learning and standards mastery and allows students to focus on their areas of greatest need. Buit-in automation, adaptation, and engagement allow students to learn at their own pace and sustain measurable learning gains. Based in Santa Barbara, Calif., Learning Explorer has provided educators with time-saving, intuitive learning solutions since 2005. Learn more about ScootPad at www.ScootPad.com. California schools and districts can contact Western regional executive Kathryn Grady at [email protected].

Learning Explorer and ScootPad are trademarks of Learning Explorer, Inc.

Media Contact

Sarah Bassett, Learning Explorer, 1 888-909-9035, [email protected], https://www.learningexplorer.com/

SOURCE Learning Explorer