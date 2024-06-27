Learning Express Toys Hosts 25th Annual Convention & Toy Expo at JW Marriott Tucson

Learning Express Toys, the nation's leading franchisor of specialty toy stores, proudly hosted its 25th Annual Convention & Toy Expo at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa in Tucson, Arizona. The event, which took place from June 23rd to June 26th, brought together store owners, managers, and over 100 top toy vendors from across the country for a memorable week of networking, education, and celebration.

TUCSON, Ariz., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning Express Toys, the nation's leading franchisor of specialty toy stores, proudly hosted its 25th Annual Convention & Toy Expo at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa in Tucson, Arizona. The event, which took place from June 23rd to June 26th, brought together store owners, managers, and over 100 top toy vendors from across the country for a memorable week of networking, education, and celebration.

The Learning Express Toys Annual Convention & Toy Expo is a cornerstone event for the franchise, offering a unique platform for franchisees and vendors to collaborate, discover new products, and share best practices. Attendees had the opportunity to explore the latest trends in the toy industry, participate in interactive workshops, and attend informative sessions designed to drive business growth and enhance the customer experience.

"We are thrilled to have celebrated our 25th Annual Convention & Toy Expo at the beautiful JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa," said Lauren Derse, CEO of Learning Express Toys. "This event underscores the strength and dedication of our franchise community. It was a time to come together, learn from each other, and continue to inspire the joy of play in children and families everywhere."

Convention Highlights:

Vendor Exhibits: Showcasing the latest and greatest in toys, games, and educational products.

Seminars: Motivating speakers, updates on new systems, sales workshops and more.

Networking Opportunities: Events and activities designed to foster relationships among franchisees, vendors, and the Learning Express Toys corporate team.

Awards Ceremony: Recognizing outstanding achievements and contributions within the Learning Express Toys community.

Award Announcements:

Banquet Awards: Spotlight: Douglas & Hot Focus Toy of the Year: AirToobz from Fat Brain Toy Vendor of the Year: Thames & Kosmos Innovation: Ninja Silent Basketball from Flashsales



Sales Awards: 1st Place: Jazwares 2nd Place: LEGO 3rd Place: Epoch Everlasting Play Increase Awards: Kawaii, US Toys, Mavi Bandz, Douglas Company, Inc., Epoch Everlasting



Best Marketing Programs: Spring Craft Sale Vendors: OOLY, Faber Castell , Make It Real, US Toy Honorable Mention: US Toys' Bunny Buffet Bucket Promotion Honorable Mention: Schylling for the Buy Two Get One Free NeeDoh Promotion



Direct Deal Program: All Sports Marketing DM Merchandising Mavi iPlay iLearn iScream Salus Brands



Product Awards

ARTS & CRAFTS - Mini Pottery Studio from Make It Real PARTY FAVORS – NeeDoh Nice Cube from Schylling PLUSH – Squishmallows from Jazwares PRESCHOOL- Air Toobz from Fat Brain Toy Company SCIENCE– Hydraulic Boxing Bots and Night Vision Goggles from Thames and Kosmos TRANSIT- Dino Stunt Car from HST TWEEN 7+- Icee Machine from iScream TEEN 13+- Speks Magnet Balls from Speks BOOKS – Color by Sticker Books from Peter Pauper Press ACTION/SKILL SPORTS– Trampoline Pong from Thin Air TODDLER- Fun Time Tractor from Epoch Everlasting Play GAMES – Fast Push Game from Leading Edge INFANT- Light Up Noggin Stick from Smart Noggin CONSTRUCTION- Smart Max Exclusive Set from Smart Toys & Games



The JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa, nestled in the picturesque foothills of Tucson National Park, provided the perfect backdrop for this celebratory event. Attendees enjoyed luxurious accommodations, exceptional amenities, and a variety of recreational activities including golf, spa services, and hiking trails.

About Learning Express Toys Inc. Convention

Learning Express Toys is the nation's leading franchisor of specialty toy stores with more than 88 locations across the country—each one locally owned and operated. Providing an extraordinary shopping experience, Learning Express Toys & Gifts is best known for its knowledgeable and playful sales staff and its unique product mix for children from birth to age 14. Believing that everyone who walks through the doors should be WOWED, Learning Express focuses on toys, gifts, and experiences that celebrate life's best moments. A birthday gift registry, free gift wrapping, free personalization, civic fundraising, and regularly scheduled children's events contribute to the energetic atmosphere and exceptional customer service.

For more information about the event, please contact Meghan Thompson at [email protected] or (978) 889-1083.

