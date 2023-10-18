Learning Leaders to Host Panel on Optimizing Workplace Learning and Development

The panel includes L&D experts from Bluewater, Cognota, Synchrony, and Schoox.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning management and talent development software provider Schoox is pleased to announce its upcoming collaboration with learning leaders from Bluewater, Cognota, and Synchrony. The organizations are participating in an online panel, "Optimizing L&D: Uniting Operations, Implementation and Delivery for Impactful Change," on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Bluewater helps companies select, implement, and operate learning technology. Cognota's learning operations software enables learning and development teams to collaborate, plan, budget, and prioritize work across learning programs. Schoox software delivers the outcome of that work to learners and measures the impact of learning.

Panelists for the session include Chris Bond, CEO of Bluewater; Ryan Austin, Founder and CEO of Cognota; Pharah Jean-Philippe, SVP of Training and Performance Strategy at Synchrony; and David Wentworth, VP, Talent Platform Evangelist at Schoox. These learning industry leaders will explore the strategies, challenges, and best practices for optimizing L&D programs across operations, implementation, and delivery.

The expert panel will share ways to:

Streamline learning operations for efficient prioritization of projects

Overcome challenges and translate learning strategies into effective plans

Deliver engaging content and personalized learning styles

Registration for this complimentary event is open and available here.

About Bluewater

At Bluewater, we create clients for life by helping them look at the way they use their learning and talent technology a little differently. That all starts with our people. Our team helps our clients gain confidence in their tools, fill the gaps in knowledge, and provide the right resources to ensure that you have the time you need to be successful. Bluewater transforms our employees' lives by serving you and engaging yours. We develop relationships, not transactions, focus on impact, not tools, and have flexible, not one size fits all solutions. Contact us to learn more or visit bluewaterlearning.com.

About Cognota

Cognota is the first and only LearnOps® platform for corporate Learning and Development teams. Our award-winning software streamlines L&D processes such as training intake, project and capacity planning, and content design, allowing learning teams to work more efficiently and effectively while providing access to much-needed data and insights about their operations. This first-of-its-kind software allows customers to get better visibility into the training needs of their businesses and consolidate disparate tools they are using so they can make better, more strategic decisions about L&D investments and measure impact. If you're interested in learning more about Cognota's LearnOps® platform, visit cognota.com.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE:‥SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless,‥omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to customers in their channel of choice.

About Schoox

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.- -

