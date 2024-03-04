Learning The Word Is Great And Necessary, But You Must Also Live It

Xulon Press presents support for Christians seeking to be transformed by Christ and His Word

SPRING, Texas, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Natasha Sloane encourages readers to prepare to live out the gospel by being Forged In His Fire ($, paperback, 9781662893995; $, dust jacket, 9781662894008; $, e-book, 9781662894015).

Many Christians understand the importance of learning the Word or teaching the Word, but Sloane wants her readers to continue in their spiritual maturity by living out the Word in obedience. It might seem like mature Christians have it easy, but that's not true! They have only gotten stronger as they have trained with the Lord and prepared for the fight.