Learning The Word Is Great And Necessary, But You Must Also Live It

SPRING, Texas, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Natasha Sloane encourages readers to prepare to live out the gospel by being Forged In His Fire ($, paperback, 9781662893995; $, dust jacket, 9781662894008; $, e-book, 9781662894015).
Many Christians understand the importance of learning the Word or teaching the Word, but Sloane wants her readers to continue in their spiritual maturity by living out the Word in obedience. It might seem like mature Christians have it easy, but that's not true! They have only gotten stronger as they have trained with the Lord and prepared for the fight.
"Our Father wants to meet you where you're at, take your hand, and walk you through to the truth. He will help you face what you need to face and show you how to not waste even one single day in bondage," said Sloane.
Natasha Sloane is a writer and has a ministry called Doves Fire. She has also been a successful mediator and a senior in sales and marketing. Sloane is the mother of two precious daughters and credits them with the impetus to pick up her cross and walk out an obedient life.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Forged In His Fire is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Natasha Sloane, Salem Author Services, 346-814-9180, Natasha.S1458@gmail.com, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
