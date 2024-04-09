Learning Without Tears Named 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the Best Science of Reading Foundational Skills Solution category

"Being named a finalist in the 2024 SIIA CODiE Awards is a testament to the strength of the instructional solution in meeting the demands of structured literacy." Eric Olsen, Chairman, Learning Without Tears. Post this

The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Phonics, Reading and Me was selected as a finalist across dozens of Education Technology categories, among hundreds of nominations.

"The 2024 CODiE Award Finalists are a showcase of those products and individuals who have been identified by industry experts as being at the forefront of innovation. These Finalists perpetuate the CODiEs' longstanding tradition of acknowledging the year's most influential products, services, and leaders, thereby laying the groundwork for future innovators. A hearty congratulations to all who have earned this recognition."

"Being named a finalist in the 2024 SIIA CODiE Awards is a testament to the strength of the instructional solution in meeting the demands of structured literacy," said Eric Olsen, Chairman at Learning Without Tears. "As we continue to navigate the dynamic educational landscape, Learning Without Tears remains steadfast in our mission to provide programs customized to meet the evolving needs of educators and our youngest learners."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the Virtual Celebrations May 21, 2024 at 1pm EST.

Please visit this link for more information about Phonics, Reading, and Me and its impact on student literacy growth.

To learn more about Learning Without Tears, visit https://www.lwtears.com/.

About Learning Without Tears

Learning Without Tears (LWT) is a leading early education company, distinguished by its innovative and effective approach to teaching and learning. Specializing in supplemental programs, LWT focuses on cultivating foundational literacy skills crucial for student success, including Kindergarten readiness skills to alphabet knowledge, phonics, as well as handwriting and typing skills. Tailored for learners from Pre-K through elementary school, LWT's offerings benefit all learners using a variety of multisensory experiences, developmentally appropriate methodologies, and research-proven practices. Trusted by teachers and used by millions of students worldwide, LWT's professional learning programs also play a pivotal role in building early education expertise for educators, tutors, and occupational therapists both in the United States and globally. For more information, please visit http://www.lwtears.com.

###

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the Tech Industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for Leading Innovation and Achieving Excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/codie/.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.

Media Contact

Learning Without Tears, Learning Without Tears, 5748500483, [email protected], https://www.lwtears.com/

SOURCE Learning Without Tears