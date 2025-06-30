LearningMate and SchoolDay Join Forces to Launch Kadal for Schools Bringing Secure, Scalable AI Solutions to K-12 Districts

Through our strategic partnership with SchoolDay, we are ensuring that every deployment is not just powerful but also safe, strategic, and built for scale. From contract management to curriculum development, Kadal supports measurable outcomes. Post this

"Kadal is more than a product—it's a transformational platform designed by LearningMate to address the specific needs of the education sector," said Samudra Sen, CEO of LearningMate. "We built Kadal to be the engine for AI adoption in schools. Through our strategic partnership with SchoolDay, we are ensuring that every deployment is not just powerful but also safe, strategic, and built for scale. From contract management to curriculum development, Kadal supports measurable outcomes."

This collaboration leverages the unique strengths of each partner. SchoolDay's Zero-Trust ecosystem orchestration platform provides the secure, compliant infrastructure essential for K-12 environments.

"This partnership with LearningMate exemplifies our commitment to student wellbeing and educational advancement," said Robert Iskander, CEO of SchoolDay. "Through SchoolDay's Zero-Trust ecosystem orchestration platform, school environments using Kadal's AI tools will ensure that technology not only supports operational efficiency, but also protects the human elements that matter most—student engagement, safety, and privacy."

Kadal sets itself apart from other AI tools by offering:

Secure, Compliant Infrastructure: Built on SOC 2-certified environments and delivered through SchoolDay's ecosystem to meet FERPA and GDPR standards.

Multi-LLM Flexibility: Provides access to multiple top-tier LLMs, allowing schools to avoid vendor lock-in and leverage AI model innovation as it evolves.

Robust Governance & Audit Tools: Manages access, monitors usage, and ensures policy compliance across the district.

Build-Your-Own AI Agents: Empowers educators and administrators to build, share, and deploy custom AI agents for specific tasks.

Repository and Data Connectors: Allows districts to securely train AI on relevant internal documents and data, increasing relevance and accuracy.

Districts and education service agencies interested in Kadal for Schools can access tailored implementation plans, pilot pricing, and professional development to jumpstart their AI journey.

About LearningMate

LearningMate is a global learning technology company serving over 300 education institutions and organizations worldwide. With deep expertise in curriculum development, digital learning platforms, and AI integration, LearningMate delivers scalable, outcome-driven solutions for K–12, higher education, and workforce development. To learn more, visit https://learningmate.com/kadal-for-schools.

About SchoolDay (Formerly GG4L)

SchoolDay, Inc. safeguards student privacy and educational data by providing a secure ecosystem orchestration platform for schools and classrooms. Serving over 36,000 schools, 3,000+ districts and colleges, and hundreds of EdTech vendors, SchoolDay champions open standards and secure data exchange, solidifying its role as a trusted leader in educational technology. To learn more, visit https://www.schoolday.com.

