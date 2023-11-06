LearningMate Appoints Joana Jebsen as Senior Vice President of Learning Solutions and Strategy for Higher Education

We are excited to leverage Joana's experience to help higher education clients not only meet the needs of today's students but boldly pursue digital transformation to be there for our students tomorrow. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Joana to LearningMate. Our customers are experiencing an increased demand in online degree programs, and we are also witnessing tremendous growth in skills-based micro-credentials, non-credit courses, and boot camps," said Nachiket Paratkar, Co-founder and Business Head of Higher Education and Workforce at LearningMate. "Additionally, artificial intelligence is rapidly impacting the course and content development process while playing a larger role in personalized learning. We are excited to leverage Joana's experience to help higher education clients not only meet the needs of today's students but boldly pursue digital transformation to be there for our students tomorrow."

Joana is a 20-year industry veteran with a passion for helping adult learners be successful and thrive in life. In her prior roles, she partnered with universities and workforce organizations across the United States, helping with their digital transformation and working collaboratively with them to create learning solutions that meet the needs of modern students. Joana earned a Bachelor of Arts in Comparative Literature at Princeton University and an MBA from The Wharton School.

About LearningMate Solutions, Inc. LearningMate focuses on the needs of next-generation learners. The company builds on a strong foundation of learning design with progressive technology, digital media, and engineering solutions to connect today's learners, educators, administrators, policymakers, and content creators with the information, tools, and solutions they need to be successful. With six consulting offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, and India, LearningMate serves a global clientele of education publishers, traditional and non-traditional edtech companies, K-20 schools, universities and career colleges, government agencies, non-profits, corporate learning departments, and education consortia. Learn more at www.learningmate.com.

