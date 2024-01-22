LearningMate to Provide End-to-End Content, Technology, Data & Implementation Services to Totara's Talent Experience Platform Customers

"LearningMate's extensive experience in educational technology and content services perfectly positions us to service Totara's community in the U.S. while offering expanded services to customers as their needs evolve." Post this

"LearningMate's extensive experience in educational technology and content services perfectly positions us to service Totara's community in the U.S. while offering expanded services to customers as their needs evolve," says Stephanie Sullivan, Vice President of Corporate and Workforce Learning Solutions at LearningMate. "As a full-service partner, we provide content, technology, and data services beyond LMS implementations for a holistic approach to improving the customer's entire ecosystem."

"We are delighted to welcome LearningMate to the Totara Partnership Network. LearningMate holds an international reputation of excellence, and we are very excited for the opportunity to work together to offer their clients outstanding solutions to their learning and development requirements," said Meredith Henson, Customer Relationship Director, Totara Learning.

About Totara. Totara enables learning technology solutions that connect upskilling and performance management to clear organizational outcomes. Multinational corporations, government entities, and mid-market companies choose Totara for their ongoing talent development needs, building on the company's pioneering expertise and deep, flexible technology platform. With over 20 million users in 140 countries, and customers ranging from Amazon and Pepsico to Samsung and Deloitte, Totara is the solution of choice for empowering people to do their best work. Learn more at www.totara.com

About LearningMate Solutions, Inc. LearningMate focuses on the needs of next-generation learners. The company builds on a strong foundation of learning design with progressive technology, digital media, and engineering solutions to connect today's learners, educators, administrators, policymakers, and content creators with the information, tools, and solutions they need to be successful. With six consulting offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, and India, LearningMate serves a global clientele of education publishers, traditional and non-traditional edtech companies, K-20 schools, universities and career colleges, government agencies, non-profits, corporate learning departments, and education consortia. Learn more at www.learningmate.com.

