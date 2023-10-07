Learnsoft's Chief Operating Officer, Jen Meyer, Wins 2023 Globee Award

Jen Meyer expressed her gratitude, "It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Learnsoft team. I look forward to continuing our journey towards delivering the best customer value through service, collaboration, and expertise." Tweet this

Jen Meyer joined Learnsoft in 2022, bringing more than 20 years of experience developing and delivering technical solutions to enterprise customers in some of the most complex and highly regulated industries. As Chief Operating Officer, she has played a pivotal role in streamlining Learnsoft's operations and ensuring the delivery of top-notch learning management solutions to clients throughout the US.

Under Jen's leadership, Learnsoft has achieved remarkable milestones, including:

Implementation of cutting-edge technology and processes to improve product development and delivery.

Expansion of Learnsoft's reach through strategic partnerships and growth initiatives.

Maintain a 100% client retention rate by providing exceptional customer service and building relationships with clients.

"We are incredibly proud of Jen's accomplishments and the positive impact she has had on Learnsoft," said Robbie Abt, CEO of Learnsoft. "Her vision, dedication, and commitment to operational excellence have been instrumental in driving our company's growth and success. This award is a well-deserved recognition of her outstanding contributions."

This achievement adds to Learnsoft's growing list of accolades and reaffirms the company's commitment to excellence in learning and talent management.

About Learnsoft

Learnsoft offers organizations in highly regulated industries comprehensive training technology solutions. Learnsoft delivers a fully configurable, SaaS-based enterprise learning technology platform encompassing LMS (Learning Management System) and TMS (Talent Management System) capabilities. Designed for ease of use, content integration, and intelligent reporting, Learnsoft provides a complete, integrated view of an organization's learners and their learning progress. For more information visit www.learnsoft.com.

