LearnUpon Announces Impressive Customer Growth Numbers, Senior Leadership Additions, and More in First Half of 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LearnUpon, a leading Learning Management System (LMS), today announced it has capped off a successful first half of 2024. The company's success can be attributed to a variety of factors, including impressive customer growth, senior leadership appointments, analyst and award recognitions, and industry partnerships.

LearnUpon is continuing its strong growth in the US while significantly expanding in EMEA, highlighted by a new satellite office in London. The company has now surpassed 1,500+ customers, 20 million total users, and 150 million completed courses. The LMS is used in more than 40 countries, with more than 1,000 customers in the US. Additionally, LearnUpon has seen a substantial year-over-year increase in unique monthly users, demonstrating the growing size and engagement of its customer base.

Specifically, LearnUpon experienced impressive customer growth in the healthcare services sector, and continues to experience growth in the professional services and technology sectors, where its distinctive 'portals' functionality, ideal for multi-audience training, sets it apart.

Senior Leadership

In the first half of 2024, LearnUpon made four strategic hires to bolster its senior leadership roster — all with an impressive background in edtech. Jeff Petersen joins the company as Head of Global Sales, where he is responsible for LearnUpon's go-to-market strategy and execution across all verticals. Cameron Patch is LearnUpon's new Head of Revenue Strategy and Operations, and he will focus on maximizing revenue and profitability by aligning sales, marketing, customer success, and finance.

LearnUpon also hired Justin Swapp as its new Head of Global Business Development. With years of experience bridging the gap between sales and customer success, Swapp is responsible for growing the company's global customer pipeline. Finally, LearnUpon added Fiona Sweeney to its roster as the Director of Asia Pacific, where she will spread the company's vision, culture, and impact to the growing APAC region.

Business Recognition

Since the beginning of 2024, LearnUpon's LMS has been evaluated by three analyst firms. In February, Forrester included LearnUpon in The Forrester Wave™: Learning Management Systems and Experience Platforms, Q1 2024. LearnUpon was named a 'Strong Performer'—an impressive feat to achieve as a first time entrant in the prestigious report — and was recognized for its well-designed platform, solid functionality, and its strong mobile experience for deskless workers.

In March, LearnUpon was named a 'Strong Performer' in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems, which specifically highlighted the company's customer and market performance. This was the fifth consecutive year LearnUpon earned this recognition. Then in June, Ventana Research named LearnUpon an 'Exemplary Leader' in its Learning Management Systems Buyers Guide as well as a Provider of Assurance in the Extended Enterprise Learning Buyers Guide. Ventana ranked LearnUpon No. 1 for Adaptability in the Buyers Guide for its flexibility and integrations with other platforms and applauded LearnUpon for its manageability and customer experience.

LearnUpon also experienced tremendous success with G2's recent Summer 2024 badges, earning 64 badges across eight categories. Some of the standout badges from the Summer program include Leader in Corporate LMS, Leader in Customer Education, Leader in Corporate LMS EMEA, and more.

Industry Partnerships

As Ventana Research noted, platform integrations and partnerships are a key aspect of LearnUpon's offering, and so far in 2024, the company has partnered with three companies to increase its value to customers. In April, LearnUpon announced Create with Easygenerator, which brings together effortless authoring with streamlined management to deliver the most engaging learning experiences to users and is available as an add-on for LearnUpon customers. Easygenerator is an intuitive e-learning authoring platform, and this integration and partnership allows users to transfer content created in Easygenerator straight to LearnUpon, removing the manual effort of adding content to a learning solution.

With companies looking for innovative AI tools to help them deliver training, LearnUpon partnered with Colossyan, an AI video platform for workplace learning. Together, the two companies are helping LearnUpon customers create training videos using AI at a fraction of the cost of traditional production with higher effectiveness than text-only material.

Also this year, LearnUpon established a strategic partnership with Arist aimed at leveraging the complementary strengths of both platforms to produce significant value for enterprise clients using a legacy LMS. By combining LearnUpon's modern LMS with Arist's innovative messenger-based learning experiences, this partnership provides a uniquely engaging and comprehensive learning solution that addresses the needs of a wide range of workers, including frontline, deskless, and hourly workforces.

"I'm incredibly proud of the successful year LearnUpon has experienced in 2024 so far, and all of that can be attributed to the amazing team we've assembled," said Brendan Noud, CEO and co-founder of LearnUpon. "From day one, our team's primary goal has been to put customers at the heart of everything we do and provide the best LMS on the market. These accomplishments clearly demonstrate that we're achieving that goal, and I'm excited to see what we can achieve next."

About LearnUpon

LearnUpon helps businesses deliver online learning to employees, customers, and partners. By championing simple, learner-centric experiences and results-focused support, we make it easy for businesses to deliver learning that impacts what matters: performance, retention, and growth.

Learn why LearnUpon is trusted by over 1,550 businesses worldwide, including BambooHR, Hootsuite, The Adecco Group, Gusto, and PING.

