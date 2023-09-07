LeaseQuery Named One Of Atlanta's Best Places to Work For a Second Consecutive Year

Our employees are what make our company great. We want everyone on the team to feel their voices are heard and that their contributions make an important impact on the success of the company. Tweet this

"LeaseQuery prides itself on creating a healthy and positive work environment," said Haley Wood, Vice President of People and Culture at LeaseQuery. "Our employees are what make our company great. We want everyone on the team to feel their voices are heard and that their contributions make an important impact on the success of the company."

"I am so proud of the culture LeaseQuery has built," said George Azih, founder and CEO of LeaseQuery. "We take our company values seriously and find remarkable employees who truly embody them. Everyone on the LeaseQuery team rows the same boat, and we want them to feel proud to work here."

The Best Places to Work award is one of many accolades LeaseQuery has received in 2023. The company was recently included on the Inc. 5000 list honoring the fastest-growing private companies in America. LeaseQuery was also named the Best Compliance Solution of 2023 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards and has continuously been identified as the leading lease accounting software by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, for the past eight consecutive quarters.

About LeaseQuery

LeaseQuery makes our customers' lives easier by simplifying the complex with technology. More than 34,000 professionals rely on LeaseQuery to make better business and financial decisions for two of their largest areas of spend – leases and software subscriptions – something no other provider offers in the market. Our AI-powered software helps businesses minimize risk, increase efficiency and reduce costs.

Discover LeaseQuery's award-winning accounting solutions, which focus on easing the mandatory transition to ASC 842, IFRS 16, GASB 87 and GASB 96 and LeaseQuery's SaaS spend management solution here. For more information, visit LeaseQuery.com.

Media Contact

Amelia Wright, Alloy, on behalf of LeaseQuery, 8553008209, leasequery@alloycrew.com

SOURCE Alloy, on behalf of LeaseQuery