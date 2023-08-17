LeaseQuery Named to Inc. 5000 for a 4th Consecutive Year

Being included as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America reaffirms that our strategic expansion initiatives are connecting with our customers. Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"The LeaseQuery team is constantly striving to improve our products and services," said Joe Schab, president and COO of LeaseQuery. "This award can be attributed to our commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower accountants and financial professionals in an ever-changing technological environment."

LeaseQuery has made notable achievements throughout the 2022 and 2023, including the acquisition of Crowe Lease Accounting Optimizer, now LeaseQuery for NetSuite, the introduction of AI-powered lease entry and the most recent acquisition of Stackshine, a SaaS spend management platform designed to help companies track and optimize their software spend and usage. LeaseQuery simplifies and automates complex accounting, compliance and IT workflows for more than 7,000 organizations, including 600+ public companies, allowing our customers to focus their time on more productive and strategic job functions.

About LeaseQuery

LeaseQuery makes our customers' lives easier by simplifying the complex with technology. More than 34,000 financial professionals rely on LeaseQuery to make better business and financial decisions for two of their largest areas of spend - leases and software subscriptions - something no other provider offers in the market. Our AI-powered software helps businesses minimize risk, increase efficiency and reduce costs.

Discover LeaseQuery's award-winning accounting solutions, which focus on easing the mandatory transition to ASC 842, IFRS 16, GASB 87 and GASB 96 and LeaseQuery's SaaS spend management solution here. For more information, visit LeaseQuery.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

