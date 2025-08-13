Lech Walesa, Nobel Peace Prize Winner and Former President of Poland, Returns to the U.S. for Historic Lecture Tour

On August 31, 2025, the world will mark the 45th anniversary of the Solidarity movement—a revolution that ignited the fall of Communism in Eastern Europe and changed the course of global history. On that very day, Lech Walesa, the man who led that revolution, will return to the United States to launch a historic speaking tour and exclusive series of live appearances, titled "An Evening with President". These events offer

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A MAJOR GLOBAL STORY. A RARE LIVE OPPORTUNITY. TV stations, national media, and international press will be reporting on the Solidarity anniversary. But only those in Los Angeles on August 31 will have the opportunity to hear Lech Walesa live, see him reflect on the movement he led, and ask questions in real time. Journalists, camera crews, and broadcast media are invited to attend the Los Angeles premiere event, which will feature: a lecture by Lech Walesa; media access for interviews and filming; photo and broadcast opportunities; a Q&A session open to select press WHY AUGUST 31 MATTERS On August 31, 1980, Lech Walesa and fellow shipyard workers signed the landmark Gdańsk Agreement, which led to the formation of Solidarity – the first independent trade union in the Soviet bloc. That act sparked a chain reaction of democratic change that helped bring down communism across Eastern Europe and inspired freedom movements around the globe. Now, 45 years later, the world once again turns to Walesa for insight and leadership.