Lech Walesa, Nobel Peace Prize Winner and Former President of Poland, Returns to the U.S. for Historic Lecture Tour

On August 31, 2025, the world will mark the 45th anniversary of the Solidarity movement—a revolution that ignited the fall of Communism in Eastern Europe and changed the course of global history. On that very day, Lech Walesa, the man who led that revolution, will return to the United States to launch a historic speaking tour and exclusive series of live appearances, titled "An Evening with President". These events offer
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A MAJOR GLOBAL STORY. A RARE LIVE OPPORTUNITY. TV stations, national media, and international press will be reporting on the Solidarity anniversary. But only those in Los Angeles on August 31 will have the opportunity to hear Lech Walesa live, see him reflect on the movement he led, and ask questions in real time. Journalists, camera crews, and broadcast media are invited to attend the Los Angeles premiere event, which will feature: a lecture by Lech Walesa; media access for interviews and filming; photo and broadcast opportunities; a Q&A session open to select press WHY AUGUST 31 MATTERS On August 31, 1980, Lech Walesa and fellow shipyard workers signed the landmark Gdańsk Agreement, which led to the formation of Solidarity – the first independent trade union in the Soviet bloc. That act sparked a chain reaction of democratic change that helped bring down communism across Eastern Europe and inspired freedom movements around the globe. Now, 45 years later, the world once again turns to Walesa for insight and leadership.
Lech Walesa (born September 29, 1943) is the legendary cofounder and leader of Poland's Solidarity trade union and labor movement – a movement that inspired millions of people and led to the end of communist rule in Eastern Europe. One of the most significant figures of late 20th- and early 21st-century history, Walesa is still celebrated today for his contributions to freedom and democracy. His belief in the idea of solidarity and his commitment to freedom were recognized by the global community in 1983 when he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. In 1990, he became the first democratically elected president of Poland. During his term in office, he led Poland's transition to a free-market democracy and supported the country's entry into NATO; Poland was one of the first former Eastern Bloc countries to be invited to join NATO. Since his presidency, he has remained actively engaged in public life, advocating for human rights and the right to self-rule. He has received hundreds of honors and awards, including honorary doctorates from prestigious universities around the world and dozens of the highest state orders and decorations, such as the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom and the French Legion of Honor. For his efforts, Walesa was named Time's Person of the Year in 1981 and one of the 100 most important people of the 20th century in 1998. Today Walesa continues promoting solidarity. Traveling around the world, he calls for democratic values to prevail and champions peaceful cooperation between nations in the 21st century. Walesa sees the modern political arena as a space where people fight primarily with words and ideology rather than physical confrontation. So, while the tools of resistance have changed, the principles of courage and conviction remain central to bringing about necessary change
Lech Walesa, History Explorer
