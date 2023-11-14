Ledgex Partners with Forest Systems to Deliver Advanced General Ledger Capabilities to the Family Office Market

Customers of Ledgex will now be able to reduce the quantity of vendors needed to support their operations, and eliminate unnecessary complexity, expense and often manual work required to reconcile multiple systems. Post this

"We are extremely excited to partner with Forest Systems to bring advanced accounting capabilities to our clients" said Ledgex CEO, Nicole Eberhardt. "This integration meets the bill pay, AR/AP, tax ledger, and trust accounting needs of our clients, now available in a single platform."

Customers of Ledgex will now be able to reduce the quantity of vendors needed to support their operations, and eliminate unnecessary complexity, expense and often manual work required to reconcile multiple systems.

"Forest Systems is proud to partner with Ledgex in the family office and accounting firm space. We are seeing our clients devoting an ever-greater share of their investment portfolios to alternatives and direct investing. Having the robust support for these activities that Ledgex provides is a compelling offering. Bringing to their clients our capabilities for cash management, tax and market value accounting and full balance sheet consolidating of multiple entities is a true win-win." said Forest Systems CEO, Edward Van Deman.

About Ledgex

Ledgex was built by investment office professionals to solve multi-asset data quality challenges and usability. The company enables investment firms to confidently and successfully manage complex asset portfolios with game-changing improvements in data accuracy, transparency and timeliness. Ledgex is based in Waltham, Mass. For more information, please call (888) 748-0933, email [email protected] or visit our website at www.ledgex.com.

About Forest Systems

Forest Systems' premier capabilities simplify the complex and time-consuming processes for Single Family Offices, Multi-Client Family Offices, Accounting Firms and Trust & Estate Managers to download bank and investment transactions, produce consolidated financial statements and provide tax and market value reports across multiple types of entities. To obtain additional information, please call (650) 282-5180, email [email protected] or visit our website at https://forestsystems.com/ .

