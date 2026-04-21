Lee & Decker Family Law opens in St. Louis, led by two of the area's top family law attorneys.

Lee & Decker Family Law announces opening

ST. LOUIS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allison Schreiber Lee and Erin Rathjen-Decker are proud to announce they have launched Lee & Decker Family Law, LLC, a law firm with deep expertise in multiple areas of family law.

Lee and Rathjen-Decker have over 30 years of experience, providing successful strategic guidance to families who are navigating one of the most complicated, challenging situations men and women face. The firm exclusively practices family law – including divorce, child custody, paternity, pre- and post-nuptial marital agreements – and serves clients in St. Louis and surrounding Missouri counties.

Allison and Erin have been consistently recognized by professional organizations and associations for their candor and compassion in particularly difficult and delicate cases, like high-conflict custody cases; situations impacted by mental illness, addiction and abuse; family-owned business conflicts; and high-asset finances. According to Lee, "Our real strength is that we share a vision of how we work with clients. We absolutely understand the emotional side of these situations, but approach them with clear, down-to-earth guidance that protects what matters most to them."

An experienced family law trial attorney, Allison Schreiber Lee, has been recognized as one of the top 50 women attorneys in Missouri and Kansas by Super Lawyers and as a Best Lawyer for family law in Missouri. She is a fellow in the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) and was elected as the Missouri delegate to the House of Governors of the AAML. She is also the author of "Co-parenting ABCs: Effective tips from a divorced divorce lawyer and parent." A graduate of Washington University School of Law, Allison served as a child abuse prosecutor before focusing on family law.

Erin Rathjen-Decker became a family law attorney immediately after graduating from Saint Louis University School of Law. She's worked with the most highly respected attorneys in the field and has her experience covers the wide, diverse areas unique to family law. She is particularly in demand for cases involving closely held businesses, high-net worth assets and for her expertise in evaluating complex financial issues.

Joining the new Lee & Decker co-founders is attorney Lauren A. Geisz, whose legal career has focused exclusively on family law – counseling clients on clients custody and financial factors along with uncontested divorces and modifications.

According to Rathjen-Decker, "Even though we're a new firm, both of us know we have to be selective in our clients so that we can be balanced – with just enough of a case load to give each client genuine, meaningful attention so they can move forward with a plan that is built on clarity and confidence."

To learn more about Lee & Decker, or to contact them, please visit LeeandDecker.com.

Media Contact

Allison Lee, Lee & Decker, 1 (314) 789-1070, [email protected], leeanddecker.com

SOURCE Lee & Decker