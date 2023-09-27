Lee and Kaylee Cooke Join The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Their dedication to delivering exceptional results has earned them a stellar reputation in the industry. Tweet this

Having embarked on extensive journeys worldwide, from the sun-soaked shores of Saint Tropez France to the enchanting canals of Bruges Belgium, Lee and Kaylee infuse their work with a distinctive global outlook. Rooted as luxury real estate agents in their native Florida, they possess an in-depth comprehension of the Central Florida market. This blend of international experience and local knowledge allows them to offer a unique and comprehensive approach to their clients.

Kaylee, an extraordinary prodigy, secured her real estate license at 18 and became a Broker by 21, marking her as one of Florida's youngest and most accomplished Broker Associates. Her youthful energy seamlessly merges with an innate luxury living intuition, propelling their dynamic success.

With esteemed NAR designations like RSPS (Resort and Second Home Property Specialist), Kaylee's expertise shines. Her achievements include a trail of record-breaking listings, and consistently achieving top sales prices in sought-after vacation communities. Her exceptional skills and dedication stand as a testament to her prowess.

Lee's ascent to success began as a business development officer for a renowned vacation home management company. His visionary insights and strategic acumen allowed him to sculpt majestic real estate offerings that resonate with the discerning tastes of the privileged few. With every transaction, Lee weaves his wealth of experience into a tapestry of opulence, ensuring that each client's aspirations become a splendid reality.

Embark on a journey of reimagined luxury with Lee and Kaylee Cooke, where decades of experience meet youthful exuberance. Every vacation home transaction becomes a timeless masterpiece, etching moments into life's cherished experiences.

