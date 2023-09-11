Lee Ann Hitchman, Partner, and Professional Fiduciary of Hitchman Fiduciaries, Receives NACCM Certification Achievement

Hitchman Fiduciaries, a prominent fiduciary services and care management firm in Newport Beach, CA, is excited to announce that Lee Ann Hitchman's application for NACCM certification as a Certified Care Manager (CMC) has been approved, demonstrating their commitment to delivering top-notch care management services. This prestigious achievement grants Lee Ann Hitchman the "CMC" designation for the next three years, highlighting her dedication to professional excellence and continuous development in the ever-evolving field of care management.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hitchman Fiduciaries, a leading fiduciary services firm and care management located in Newport Beach and Torrance, CA, is thrilled to announce Lee Ann Hitchman's application for NACCM (National Academy of Certified Care Managers) certification as a Certified Care Manager (CMC) has been approved. This prestigious achievement not only recognizes one's dedication to the profession and underscores a strong commitment to deliver high-quality, care management services.

As a result of this successful recertification, Lee Ann Hitchman has been awarded a certificate that remains valid for the next three years. This esteemed distinction grants the privilege of using the "CMC" designation after one's name, and the right to represent oneself as a "Care Manager Certified."

Hitchman Fiduciaries recognizes that continuous professional development is essential, and they have already set their sights on preparing for their next recertification. The NACCM recertification process mandates a minimum of 45 hours of documented continuing education (CE), to be earned over a three-year period. This commitment to ongoing education ensures clients will receive outstanding guidance and support, as the firm remains at the forefront of care management excellence.

In an ever-evolving field like care management, staying alert and extremely well-informed is paramount. Hitchman Fiduciaries encourages all care managers to stay up to date with NACCM, by regularly visiting their website at http://www.naccm.net. This platform offers the latest continuing education opportunities, testing procedures, and recertification guidelines. Should any questions or concerns arise regarding certification or recertification, Hitchman Fiduciaries is always readily available to provide assistance.

About Hitchman Fiduciaries

Hitchman Fiduciaries is comprised of licensed fiduciaries who are recognized for their broad experience, deep knowledge, and compassionate approach they take with their clients. To learn more about Lee Ann Hitchman and the services offered at Hitchman Fiduciaries, call 949-200-9712 or email the firm at [email protected]. Visit Hitchman Fiduciaries' official website at https://hitchmanfiduciaries.com to receive a free consultation.

Media Contact

Lee Ann Hitchman, Hitchman Fiduciaries, 949-200-9712, [email protected], https://hitchmanfiduciaries.com

SOURCE Hitchman Fiduciaries