Lee Greenwood Brings Back Award-Winning Soldier Valley Spirits to Honor Veterans and Celebrate America's 250th Birthday

I've spent much of my career honoring the men and women who serve our country. Soldier Valley Spirits is another way to say thank you. These are premium, American-made spirits that celebrate our shared values while helping support organizations that serve veterans and first-responder families. Post this

America's beloved performer, Lee Greenwood, known for his patriotic anthem "God Bless The USA," is celebrating veterans and the birthday of the United States by bringing back his award-winning signature bourbon, whiskey, and vodka. All spirits are in military-inspired canteen-shaped bottles embossed with the number "6," as a reminder that we always have each other's backs. Each bottle includes a hanging military-style dog tag showcasing the letters "LG".

"I've spent much of my career honoring the men and women who serve our country ever since my first USO tour in 1989 with Bob Hope," says Greenwood. "Soldier Valley Spirits is another way to say thank you. These are premium, American-made spirits that celebrate our shared values while helping support organizations that serve veterans and first-responder families."

Since its founding, Soldier Valley Spirits has supported organizations dedicated to serving U.S. veterans who have served our great nation. A portion of the proceeds from every bottle sold helps support veteran and first responder charities, including Helping a Hero, Tunnels to Towers Foundation, and Folds of Honor.

Soldier Valley Lee Greenwood Signature Bourbon

A true American Bourbon worthy of the name of a true American iconic artist. Soldier Valley Lee Greenwood Signature Bourbon is made with a traditional mash bill of corn, rye, and malted barley, distilled in Indiana and aged to perfection in new American oak barrels, giving it rich flavors of caramel, vanilla, and oak. This 90 Proof bourbon is perfect for bourbon lovers, patriotic gifts, America 250 celebrations, and veterans and military families.

Soldier Valley Lee Greenwood Signature Whiskey

A bold yet approachable 86-proof true American whiskey distilled in Indiana, created by putting quality over quantity with the inspiration of hard-working people who liked their whiskey with an "edge."

Soldier Valley Lee Greenwood Signature Vodka

Distilled six times using premium Midwest grains, this exceptionally smooth vodka offers a clean finish ideal for sipping and for cocktails.

Soldier Valley Spirits Availability

The Soldier Valley Spirits collection is available now at SoldierValleySpirits.com and LeeGreenwoodWhiskey.com, and can be shipped to most states nationwide. All three exceptional spirits are available in the America's 250 Birthday Collection.

About Soldier Valley Spirits

Soldier Valley Spirits follows the core values of faith, family, and service to the country. The company has worked closely with Lee Greenwood as its brand inspiration and champion since the start. For decades, Lee Greenwood has inspired Americans through music, service, and unwavering patriotism. Greenwood has entertained troops around the world, supported military families, and become one of America's most recognizable patriotic voices.

About Lee Greenwood

Throughout his expansive career, international country music icon Lee Greenwood has earned multiple CMA and ACM Awards, a Grammy Award for Top Male Vocal Performance on "I.O.U," in 1985, and a multitude of other prestigious award nominations. His discography includes twenty-two studio albums, seven compilation albums, seven No. 1 hits, and thirty-eight singles. His stand-out hit "God Bless the U.S.A." has been in the top five on the country singles charts three times (1991, 2001, and 2003), giving it the distinction of being the only song in any genre of music to achieve that feat. Known for his stand-out patriotism and support of the U.S. military, Greenwood has been honored with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's National Patriot's Award and entertained troops on more than 30 USO Tours. Greenwood was appointed to the council of the National Endowment for the Arts in 2008 by President George W. Bush. That Presidential Appointment continued under President Obama (all 8 years), under President Trump (all 4 years), and one year under President Biden. President Biden appointed Greenwood to serve on the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees, which he currently serves.

Media Contact

Matt McGinnis, Big Thirst, Inc., 1 5128098712, [email protected], Big Thirst, Inc.

SOURCE Lee Greenwood