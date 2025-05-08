Lee Rudin Shines as Featured Guest on Top Legal Business Podcasts in Q1 2025

"A lot of it is 'put the client first.' Listen to what they have to say," Rudin stated. Post this

On the Attorney Interviews podcast, Rudin explored critical strategies to help injury victims pursue the settlements they need to recover and move on with their lives. Known for fighting back against insurance companies that try to lowball claims, he explained how he and his team at RUDIN LAW take an aggressive, client-focused approach to holding negligent parties accountable.

"A lot of it is 'put the client first.' Listen to what they have to say," Rudin stated. "Sometimes, they want to make the most money. Sometimes, they want to make the most money fastest. Sometimes, they just want to get their car fixed. What I teach my team and what I try to do, especially when I was on my own, is to have a conversation with somebody. Actually listen to them, figure out what their needs are, and then explain to them how you're going to navigate it because one of the biggest challenges in my industry is that you don't have career plaintiffs, and as much as folks on the other side want to hoot and holler about plaintiff attorneys, and people doing this as a get-rich-quick scheme, that's so few and far between. There are bad actors in this industry, but for a lot of folks, it's the first time they got into a wreck, and it's the last thing they wanted."

Drawing upon his vast experience helping clients recover compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering, he inspired and informed listeners about how to fight for justice.

Revolutionizing Legal Branding on Hot Docket

Rudin took a bold turn on the Hot Docket podcast, offering an inside look at RUDIN LAW's groundbreaking branding and marketing strategies that have made the firm unforgettable in New Orleans and beyond. Famous for its slogan "Stop Being Polite and…GET RUDE," RUDIN LAW challenges legal industry norms with humor, creativity, and compelling content.

During the episode, Rudin discussed everything from developing scroll-stopping social media content to leveraging AI tools for marketing success. He also emphasized the importance of personal branding in making attorneys trusted, relatable figures in their communities.

"If you can have fun with [your marketing], maybe people will say, 'You know what? That guy's really creative. I want someone creative representing me, because maybe he'll come up with a good approach or a better solution than the guy who's tried and true," Rudin said.

Listeners walked away with actionable takeaways, including the value of using humor in legal marketing, the benefits of batch-producing video content, and why brand awareness matters more than just generating leads.

Practice AI

On the Practice AI podcast with Host and CEO Hamid Kohan titled, Why Personal Injury Attorneys Can Benefit from AI Demand Letter? Rudin discussed the impact of AI on personal injury cases.

"You're basically the new generation for personal injury," Kohan began. "You've been practicing for a few years. You've been involved in virtual law practices and virtual staffing. Now we're working with you to bring AI into the practice in any shape or form we can. We have a very extensive roadmap for AI implementation, especially in personal injury. Personal injury demands usually start with document collections, medical record summary, and chronologies, and so forth. What do you think about the impact of AI in law practice?"

"It's complicated because AI is a tool," Rudin responded. "You see the sexy headlines where lawyers are getting in trouble with AI because they're forgetting it's just a means to get you where you want to go, but that's no different from an assistant or an associate attorney. You wouldn't just give them the keys to the car and drive it unless you knew they had gone to driving school, or you took them out on the road once or twice. You certainly wouldn't get behind the wheel with them or let them get behind the wheel and you sit in the passenger seat without knowing they've done a couple of things before. AI is no different.

"When you look at it in that way, it can be one of the greatest tools in our tool belt, but you've got to know that it still requires some human scrutiny."

Upcoming Podcasts

Expanding His Thought Leadership on Care Sandwich

Rudin will soon bring his trademark enthusiasm and profound legal knowledge to audiences of the Care Sandwich podcast, further cementing his reputation as a passionate personal injury attorney and a forward-thinking entrepreneur.

Setting the Standard for Success in Law and Beyond

Lee Rudin's podcast appearances in the first quarter of 2025 demonstrate why he is a sought-after personal injury lawyer and an industry leader in outside-of-the-box legal marketing. Whether advocating for clients or redefining how law firms connect with their communities, Rudin's passion and skill continue to shine.

About RUDIN LAW

Fighting for You in Louisiana and Texas and with Partners Throughout the United States

At RUDIN LAW, when it comes to fighting Insurance Companies and Corporate America for the compensation our clients need, we say: it's time to stop being polite...and GET RUDE! Our firm is dedicated to providing top-notch legal services with a focus on client satisfaction. With over a dozen years of experience, an aggressive attitude, and a passion for delivering results, we are here to fight for individuals and families in Louisiana and Texas - and with our partners throughout the United States.

