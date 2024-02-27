LeeBoy Celebrates 60 Years of Innovation, Quality, and Success

"Our product development team as well as our sales and service support team are stronger than ever, enabling record production capacity," said Shannon Seymour, President and CEO, LeeBoy. Post this

BR's son, Mike Lee, is still involved in the business today. He has seen the company grow and change in many ways over the years, but listening to their customers on how they can help them improve their business performance has always been a priority at LeeBoy.

"I've seen a lot of hard work over the years to get LeeBoy to where it is today," Lee said. "We are continuously making our products better, faster, and more reliable for our customers and dealers. We value feedback from our customers to build and deliver the best products."

From humble beginnings in BR's garage where he built one drag box, the company has invested heavily in their own operations over the years to develop the equipment and innovations the industry needs to thrive.

"LeeBoy's mission is to improve our customers' lives and livelihood," Shannon Seymour, President and CEO at LeeBoy said. "We aim to produce the most productive, reliable, and easy-to-use equipment in the industry. We listen to the voice of the customer through our dealers, through sales and service associates, and directly at our factory proving grounds."

Growing with Demand

LeeBoy has also been an innovator in their equipment development, improving models with customer requests and as the needs of the industry have changed. To do this, LeeBoy has vastly improved their internal processes to be able to achieve the needs of their customers.

"LeeBoy has invested heavily in manufacturing operations," Seymour added. "We have grown from a lean and scrappy, yet effective business into a more structured organization with documented processes and procedures. We also view service parts fulfillment as a key element in keeping our customers up and running, which keeps them buying LeeBoy equipment."

Over the years, the company has evolved by hiring and developing teams to ensure the LeeBoy name continues to be known as a valued partner in the industry.

"In 2001, LeeBoy hired the first group of engineers to assist in creating drawings to develop higher quality parts to make our machines function at peak performance," Mark Bolick, General Manager of Product Support at LeeBoy said. "Over the last 15 years, our engineering team has vastly improved documentation for equipment and parts manuals to ensure that our products continue to be the leaders of the commercial asphalt paving industry."

LeeBoy has advanced in service processes and operations to avoid machine down time for customers.

"Five years ago, the field service representatives were relocated into the manufacturing facility, forming the Rapid Response team as we know today. This team is dedicated to providing service support for our dealers," Bolick adds. "LeeBoy Rapid Response along with our certified service schools, help our dealer technicians know more about our products which allows them to make faster repairs for the end users."

LeeBoy Looks Ahead

While much has changed over the years at LeeBoy, the feeling of family is something that has remained the same and those relationships will continue to drive success for the business and their customers.

"The close-knit feeling that emerged from the Lee family business years ago still exists today with our customers and dealers," Bolick said. "We continue to introduce our valued business partners to the latest trends and technology to outpace the competition. Our customers are the backbone to our success and we will always continue to build our equipment with the paving professional in mind."

And while the last 60 years at LeeBoy have been full of success and growth, the company is showing no signs of slowing down - and no plans in changing how they have always put the needs of their customers first.

"The future success of LeeBoy is dependent on the high level of dedication and commitment we provide to our dealers and customers," Bryce Davis, Director of Sales at LeeBoy said. "As we continue to listen to feedback from the field, top quality products are being manufactured, resulting in more profitability."

The company is investing heavily in research and development around new products and innovations. LeeBoy remains at the forefront of the industry when adapting their machines for impending regulations that may impact their customers. They currently manufacture four electric-powered machines and will continue to innovate as the industry demands.

"Our product development team as well as our sales and service support team are stronger than ever, enabling record production capacity," Seymour said. "And each day, we are looking for ways to be better. We are never satisfied and will continuously innovate and improve to provide the best paving solutions to the paving contractor."

LeeBoy will be celebrating their 60th anniversary throughout the year and looks forward to seeing customers at events and on jobsites to share stories of their own.

About LeeBoy

LeeBoy is powering the world of asphalt with top-of-the-line machines and productive commercial asphalt paving equipment: commercial asphalt pavers, motor graders, distributor trucks, brooms and more. Our customers are accustomed to receiving the stability and experience that corresponds with the company's reputable 60-year history. Made in the USA, LeeBoy's ISO-certified manufacturing is evidence of our dedication to quality and commitment to provide the absolute best equipment solutions. We entrust our people and our customers to build America one road at a time.

