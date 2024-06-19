Lee's Summit's Fred Williams and Son becomes Lakeside Heating and Cooling

"Expect the same level of care that you got from Williams and an outstanding commitment to service." Post this

Heydon's extensive background in the industry, as well as his passion for building an exceptional team, positions him well to lead Lakeside into its new chapter. Heydon is no stranger to family-owned heating and cooling businesses, bringing over 25 years of experience including starting his career at his dad's HVAC company. After years in the field working for various large contractors, he wanted to take ownership of his career in a new way.

"I want our customers to know that we're on their side, and we're a team in this," Heydon reflects. "It's still possible to do good, person-to-person business without trying to pull one over on somebody or pull the wool over their heads." When he met the Williams family and learned about how they did business with such integrity, he knew those shared values would spell success for both customers and the company. "They're honest, good people, and their customers are good people."

Because the original name was so personal to the Williams family, Heydon's vision for this rebrand was a reflection of the close-knit community he experienced growing up around the lake in Lee's Summit. He chose the name Lakeside Heating and Cooling to evoke the nostalgia of spending time on the water as a kid in summertime. "Water resonates with people during the summertime," says Heydon. "People think summer. They think relaxing. And that was a message that I liked."

While the business is taking on a new name following the change in ownership, customers can still count on the same caring, personable business Fred Williams and Son was known for. Heydon is passionate about continuing to provide "the level of honesty and hard work they've had in the past," he says.

Lakeside Heating and Cooling also proudly supports the same incredible, hard-working employees who worked for years under the previous owners. "From a customer perspective, not much has changed," he explains. "Expect the same level of care that you got from Williams and an outstanding commitment to service." With an increase in staff and software to streamline communication, Lakeside Heating and Cooling has all the heart of the legacy company with the fresh perspective of new ownership.

About Lakeside Heating and Cooling:

The foundation of a cozy home during the chilly months lies in a reliable heating system. Likewise, a well-functioning air conditioning system is essential for summer comfort.

Serving Lee's Summit and surrounding areas, Lakeside Heating and Cooling excels in offering a spectrum of heating and cooling services designed to cater to every need. Customers enjoy fast fixes, transparent repairs, and no hidden costs. Learn more and schedule service at lakesideheatingandcooling.com, or call (816) 503-6390.

