LEFCON, LLC Awarded Essential Compliance Certification in Security - SOC 2 Type 1

HARMONY, Pa., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LEFCON, LLC, a national technology support company, is proud to announce the completion of the SOC 2 Type 1 (Systems and Operations Controls 2) Compliance. SOC 2 is a security framework that directs how organizations should protect customer data from unauthorized access, security incidents, and other vulnerabilities. With this certification, LEFCON continues to provide the best technology security solutions for their clients in hospitality and beyond.

"This is an important differentiator for us as many of our competitors do not achieve this compliance, and it validates how serious we are about maintaining strong policies, procedures, and best people practices around managing our environment and our client's environments as well," said James Lefcakis, president of LEFCON. "These improvements allow our clients to focus their resources on their guest satisfaction, knowing that their security is efficient and secure."

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) developed SOC 2 around five Trust Services Criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. A Type 1 compliance evaluates a company's controls at a single point in time, to confirm that they are designed properly. Type 2 is an evaluation over a longer period of time, LEFCON is in the process of a Type 2 evaluation at this time. Safeguarding customer and business data is a growing priority for companies across industries and growth stages, and a SOC 2 audit is becoming an essential piece of the security puzzle. Examples include multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, documentation and policies around security.

Bringing more than 25 years of professional IT services within the hospitality industry with a background in healthcare, LEFCON delivers a highly specialized managed services solution that is tailored to meet the requirements of each business it works with. LEFCON deploys top tier solutions for email, security and compliance, asset management, and proactive network monitoring; all backed by a 24/7 support team and state of the art network operations center. LEFCON's services include consulting services, new construction build, opening management, network design and build, project governance, and turnkey IT solutions.

To learn more about LEFCON and their virtual technology solutions, visit www.lefcon.net.

