Left Bank Writers Retreat in Paris Announces New Session for Small Group Writing Workshop and Literary Travel Experience from August 31 - September 6, 2024

The Left Bank Writers Retreat, a literary travel event for eight writers, returns to Paris, France, for the 10th year, during the beautiful early fall season from August 31 – September 6, 2024. For six days, writers tour and write with host Darla Worden, exploring Ernest Hemingway's Paris haunts, including historic cafes, as well as other literary sights, and enjoy daily writing workshops in inspiring locations.
DENVER, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Left Bank Writers Retreat returns to Paris this fall, August 31 – September 6, 2024, visiting the many cafes, parks and museums that Ernest Hemingway frequented when he arrived in the City of Light over 100 years ago. Paris is the ultimate location for the small-group writing workshop and its signature mix of Hemingway-centric, one-on-one writing instruction and immersive literary travel experience. Limited to eight writers, the retreat provides the opportunity for writers in poetry, nonfiction and fiction to improve writing skills and find inspiration in history while enjoying a culture-filled, week-long Parisian adventure with like-minded enthusiasts.
The Left Bank Writers Retreat's proven itinerary includes daily plein air writing workshops in lush Parisian gardens and creative spaces, trips to world-famous museums including Musée d'Orsay and Musée de l'Orangerie, sipping wine and tasting from French bistro menus in Paris cafes once frequented by 20th-century literary legends Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald and Gertrude Stein, a boat cruise to the Eiffel Tower, and more.
Writers at all levels find inspiration and motivation in the salon-style writing experience, creating work that for some former attendees has led to published books and award-winning poems. And this year's fall schedule takes place after the Olympics during Paris' quieter season, where the cooler temps and less crowded streets make for fabulous days of exploration.
The Left Bank Writers Retreat is hosted by retreat founder Darla Worden, editor of Mountain Living magazine and Hemingway expert. "I'm thrilled to travel again to Paris and host Left Bank Writers Retreat in the city I love and have greatly missed over the past couple years," says Worden. "Exploring literary haunts, cafes, museums and gardens, finding inspiration in the magic of the city and learning from history and each other – it's a creative and meaningful experience that I look forward to sharing."
Writers of all levels – and from fiction and memoir writers to poets and playwrights – are welcome to attend with a simple application process. Registration is limited to eight people. Tuition for the September Left Bank Writers Retreat is $2,199 and includes morning workshops, breakfast, lunch each day at a specially selected restaurant, snacks, museum passes, literary tours, Seine boat ride, Metro tickets and a farewell dinner celebration. A sample itinerary of the daily activities can be seen here. Writers arrange their own lodging and transportation to Paris and are asked to submit a completed application (available here) to Worden at [email protected] [[email protected] __title__ ] before reserving their spot in the retreat with a $500 deposit, which is fully refundable through July 1, 2024.
About the Left Bank Writers Retreat:
The Left Bank Writers Retreat was founded and is hosted by author, editor and Hemingway expert Darla Worden, whose lifelong obsession with Ernest Hemingway led her to Paris, where she founded the small-group writing workshop to share the city's remarkable literary history, including the haunts and writing tips of Hemingway and other famous Left Bank Writers of the 1920s and 30s. Worden is editor in chief of Mountain Living magazine, has written widely for magazines and was a presenter at the Hemingway Society International Conference in 2022, speaking about the time Ernest Hemingway spent in Wyoming. Now entering its 10th year, the Left Bank Writers Retreat takes place August 31 – September 6, 2024, on the historic Île Saint-Louis in the heart of Paris. For information or to register, visit http://www.leftbankwriters.com or follow on Facebook (@leftbankwritersretreat).
