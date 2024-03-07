Left Bank Writers Retreat in Paris Announces New Session for Small Group Writing Workshop and Literary Travel Experience from August 31 - September 6, 2024

"Exploring literary haunts, cafes, museums and gardens, finding inspiration in the magic of the city and learning from history and each other – it's a creative and meaningful experience that I look forward to sharing." – Host, Darla Worden Post this

Writers at all levels find inspiration and motivation in the salon-style writing experience, creating work that for some former attendees has led to published books and award-winning poems. And this year's fall schedule takes place after the Olympics during Paris' quieter season, where the cooler temps and less crowded streets make for fabulous days of exploration.

The Left Bank Writers Retreat is hosted by retreat founder Darla Worden, editor of Mountain Living magazine and Hemingway expert. "I'm thrilled to travel again to Paris and host Left Bank Writers Retreat in the city I love and have greatly missed over the past couple years," says Worden. "Exploring literary haunts, cafes, museums and gardens, finding inspiration in the magic of the city and learning from history and each other – it's a creative and meaningful experience that I look forward to sharing."

Writers of all levels – and from fiction and memoir writers to poets and playwrights – are welcome to attend with a simple application process. Registration is limited to eight people. Tuition for the September Left Bank Writers Retreat is $2,199 and includes morning workshops, breakfast, lunch each day at a specially selected restaurant, snacks, museum passes, literary tours, Seine boat ride, Metro tickets and a farewell dinner celebration. A sample itinerary of the daily activities can be seen here. Writers arrange their own lodging and transportation to Paris and are asked to submit a completed application (available here) to Worden at [email protected] [[email protected] __title__ ] before reserving their spot in the retreat with a $500 deposit, which is fully refundable through July 1, 2024.

About the Left Bank Writers Retreat:

The Left Bank Writers Retreat was founded and is hosted by author, editor and Hemingway expert Darla Worden, whose lifelong obsession with Ernest Hemingway led her to Paris, where she founded the small-group writing workshop to share the city's remarkable literary history, including the haunts and writing tips of Hemingway and other famous Left Bank Writers of the 1920s and 30s. Worden is editor in chief of Mountain Living magazine, has written widely for magazines and was a presenter at the Hemingway Society International Conference in 2022, speaking about the time Ernest Hemingway spent in Wyoming. Now entering its 10th year, the Left Bank Writers Retreat takes place August 31 – September 6, 2024, on the historic Île Saint-Louis in the heart of Paris. For information or to register, visit http://www.leftbankwriters.com or follow on Facebook (@leftbankwritersretreat).

Media Contact

Anne M. Parsons, Word PR + Marketing, 303.548.4611, [email protected]

SOURCE Left Bank Writers Retreat