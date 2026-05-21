Left Main Introduces DispoSignals, Bringing Buyer Intelligence and Pricing Visibility Directly Into Salesforce

New solution helps investor teams identify likely buyers, compare exit strategies, and move deals faster from one connected workflow Post this

With DispoSignals, teams can move away from fragmented buyer spreadsheets, disconnected comps tools, and guesswork-based pricing decisions and instead execute disposition strategies using real transaction data, buyer demand signals, and targeted outreach from one platform.

"For most investment companies, acquisitions and dispositions departments operate with completely different information," said Stephanie Betters, Founder and CEO at Left Main REI. "Acquisitions is trying to confidently make offers without knowing exactly what dispositions can sell the deal for, while the dispositions team inherits contracts and has to figure out pricing, buyers, and exit strategy after the fact. DispoSignals changes that by giving both teams the same visibility into buyer demand, market activity, and pricing intelligence directly inside the CRM before decisions are made."

A Smarter Approach to Disposition

DispoSignals introduces a structured intelligence layer designed to help acquisition and disposition teams align around the same market data before and after a contract is signed.

Key capabilities include:

Generating targeted buyers from a single property address

Accessing built-in SkipTraced investor contact information for outreach

Filtering buyers by property type, investor behavior, and strategy

Analyzing buyer demand

Comparing Investor Comps and Retail Comps side by side

Leveraging Internal Comps from historical company transactions

Creating Buyer Contacts and Interested Buyers directly from results

Leveraging Click-to-Dial and SMS directly from platform

Dispositions research and outreach auto-logged and visible

Managing buyer intelligence directly inside normal workflows

This approach gives teams better visibility into buyer demand, pricing confidence, and exit opportunities while reducing manual research and disconnected workflows.

Extending Disposition Into the Left Main Exchange

As part of the same rollout, Left Main is also introducing Left Main Exchange (LMX): Investor Portals, a branded buyer marketplace connected directly to the CRM.

LMX allows teams to publish deals from Left Main, invite buyers, share property details and documents, track buyer engagement, and receive offers through a modern portal experience. Buyer activity, saves, and offers sync back into Left Main, giving disposition teams better visibility into how buyers are engaging with each deal.

While DispoSignals helps teams understand pricing, demand, and likely buyers, LMX gives them a place to market those deals professionally and manage buyer activity through the same connected workflow.

Buyer Intelligence Built for Action

At the core of DispoSignals is Buyer Search, a workflow designed specifically for disposition execution.

Users can instantly generate up to 30 targeted buyers for a property, including SkipTraced contact information and investment activity insights derived from real transaction history.

Advanced filtering capabilities allow teams to narrow buyer relevance based on:

Property type (Single family, vacant land, commercial, multifamily, etc)

Landlord vs. flipper behavior

Investment activity patterns

Additional buyer targeting criteria

DispoSignals also introduces Analytics mode, which provides the same search and filtering capabilities without exposing buyer identities or consuming outreach runs. This allows teams to analyze demand and validate opportunities at scale before initiating outreach.

Pricing Visibility Across Every Exit Strategy

DispoSignals also introduces multiple comp layers designed to help teams evaluate exit opportunities with greater confidence.

Investor Comps provide visibility into active investor pricing and acquisition behavior, while Retail Comps surface traditional market pricing for end buyers. Internal Comps allow organizations to reference their own historical transaction data as an additional pricing benchmark.

Together, these datasets help teams compare investor and retail exit strategies, validate assumptions, and identify the most profitable path for each deal.

Stephanie Betters goes on to say "Segmenting comparables into different categories of exit strategies is key here. Typically, when searching for comparables users are seeing a blend of current condition sales, retail sales, and off-market transactions. A blend is not relevant when you are specifically underwriting a deal for a current condition state to an off-market buyer. Users need to see comparables for the deal's specific situation. Now users can properly segment and get more accurate underwriting done with a click of a button, right inside their CRM."

Built to Improve Deal Velocity

DispoSignals is designed to help organizations:

Reduce guesswork in buyer targeting

Improve confidence in pricing decisions

Increase speed to disposition

Align acquisitions and disposition around shared data

Centralize buyer intelligence directly inside the CRM

Scale outreach and disposition workflows more efficiently

By connecting buyer demand, pricing intelligence, and outreach execution into a single workflow, teams can move deals faster while maintaining visibility across every stage of disposition.

Availability

DispoSignals is included as part of Left Main's Enterprise package and available as an add-on for all editions. Existing Enterprise customers will see DispoSignals and Left Main Exchange capabilities rolled out directly within their Left Main platform experience.

For teams not currently using Left Main, DispoSignals and LMX are available by booking a demo with the Left Main team at: leftmainrei.co/get-a-demo/

About Left Main

Left Main is a leading Salesforce-native platform designed for real estate investors, helping teams streamline operations, automate marketing, and scale their businesses through CRM-driven workflows and industry best practices.

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.leftmainrei.com.

Media Contact

Shauna O'Reilly, Left Main REI, 1 9804475087, [email protected], www.leftmainrei.com

SOURCE Left Main REI