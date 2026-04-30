Left Main Introduces New Cadence Experience, Expanding Multi-Channel Outreach in Salesforce

"More than ever, now is a time that quality lead generation sources like direct mail are allowing businesses to scale." - Joe Cipollini, Chief Learning Officer, RAMP Consulting Group Post this

With this update, teams can move away from disconnected tools and fragmented workflows and instead execute coordinated, multi-channel outreach from one place.

"This is a meaningful evolution of Cadences," said Stephanie Betters, Founder and CEO at Left Main. "Direct Mail is a powerful addition, but the bigger story is that our customers can now manage their entire outreach strategy in one unified workflow. It is a simpler, more scalable way to stay consistent and stay top of mind."

A More Unified Approach to Outreach

The new Cadence experience introduces a structured, step-based framework that spans every communication channel. Key capabilities include:

Building complete outreach strategies across Email, SMS, Tasks, and Direct Mail

Organizing campaigns using Cadence Libraries

Visualizing touchpoints with Cadence Timelines

Applying cadences in bulk for faster execution

Managing all outreach activity directly within Salesforce

This approach gives teams better visibility into their follow up while reducing manual work and eliminating the need for separate systems.

Direct Mail, Now Built Into Cadences

As part of this release, Direct Mail is now fully embedded within the Cadence experience.

Powered by PostcardMania, users can design and send branded physical mail as part of the same workflow as their digital outreach. Mail templates are created within PostcardMania and seamlessly integrated into Left Main for automated delivery.

This allows teams to incorporate physical mail into their broader outreach strategy without adding operational complexity.

Built for Scale

The new Cadence experience is designed to help organizations:

Create more consistent multi-channel engagement

Improve long-term nurture and reactivation efforts

Reduce manual workload through automation

Scale outreach without increasing operational overhead

By bringing all outreach into a single system, teams can execute more effectively while maintaining clarity across every touchpoint.

Availability

The new Cadence experience is now available to customers on the latest version of the Left Main platform.

About Left Main

Left Main is a leading Salesforce-native platform designed for real estate investors, helping teams streamline operations, automate marketing, and scale their businesses through CRM-driven workflows.

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.leftmainrei.com.

Media Contact

Shauna O'Reilly, Left Main REI, 1 9804475087, [email protected], https://leftmainrei.co/

SOURCE Left Main REI