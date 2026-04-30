Left Main Introduces New Cadence Experience, Expanding Multi-Channel Outreach in Salesforce

Left Main has launched a new Cadence experience within its Salesforce-native platform, designed to unify and streamline multi-channel outreach for real estate investment teams. The update brings Email, SMS, Tasks, and Direct Mail into a single, coordinated workflow, replacing fragmented tools and processes. The new system introduces a structured, step-based approach that allows users to plan, execute, and scale outreach campaigns more efficiently. Key features include cadence libraries, visual timelines, bulk application of campaigns, and full management within Salesforce. A major addition is the integration of Direct Mail, powered by PostcardMania, enabling teams to include physical mail alongside digital communication without added complexity. Overall, the update is built to improve consistency, reduce manual work, and help teams scale outreach while maintaining visibility across all touchpoints. The new Cadence experience is now available to customers on the latest version of the Left Main platform.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Left Main REI today announced the release of its new Cadence experience, a major update that gives real estate investment teams a more unified way to manage outreach inside Salesforce.
This release expands Left Main's Cadences platform beyond individual channel automation into a single system for planning, launching, and scaling follow up across Email, SMS, Tasks, and Direct Mail.
With this update, teams can move away from disconnected tools and fragmented workflows and instead execute coordinated, multi-channel outreach from one place.
"This is a meaningful evolution of Cadences," said Stephanie Betters, Founder and CEO at Left Main. "Direct Mail is a powerful addition, but the bigger story is that our customers can now manage their entire outreach strategy in one unified workflow. It is a simpler, more scalable way to stay consistent and stay top of mind."
A More Unified Approach to Outreach
The new Cadence experience introduces a structured, step-based framework that spans every communication channel. Key capabilities include:
- Building complete outreach strategies across Email, SMS, Tasks, and Direct Mail
- Organizing campaigns using Cadence Libraries
- Visualizing touchpoints with Cadence Timelines
- Applying cadences in bulk for faster execution
- Managing all outreach activity directly within Salesforce
This approach gives teams better visibility into their follow up while reducing manual work and eliminating the need for separate systems.
Direct Mail, Now Built Into Cadences
As part of this release, Direct Mail is now fully embedded within the Cadence experience.
Powered by PostcardMania, users can design and send branded physical mail as part of the same workflow as their digital outreach. Mail templates are created within PostcardMania and seamlessly integrated into Left Main for automated delivery.
This allows teams to incorporate physical mail into their broader outreach strategy without adding operational complexity.
Built for Scale
The new Cadence experience is designed to help organizations:
- Create more consistent multi-channel engagement
- Improve long-term nurture and reactivation efforts
- Reduce manual workload through automation
- Scale outreach without increasing operational overhead
By bringing all outreach into a single system, teams can execute more effectively while maintaining clarity across every touchpoint.
Availability
The new Cadence experience is now available to customers on the latest version of the Left Main platform.
About Left Main
Left Main is a leading Salesforce-native platform designed for real estate investors, helping teams streamline operations, automate marketing, and scale their businesses through CRM-driven workflows.
To learn more or request a demo, visit www.leftmainrei.com.
Media Contact
Shauna O'Reilly, Left Main REI, 1 9804475087, [email protected], https://leftmainrei.co/
SOURCE Left Main REI
Share this article