Left Main REI Launches DealSignals: AI-Powered Data Engine Transforms Real Estate Investor CRMs into Intelligent Revenue Engines

Left Main REI, a leading Salesforce-based CRM for real estate investors, has introduced DealSignals, a groundbreaking AI-powered data engine that transforms outdated CRM databases into intelligent, self-updating systems. DealSignals automatically identifies motivated sellers by monitoring real-time distress indicators such as foreclosures, tax liens, probate cases, and expired listings—eliminating the need for manual updates or third-party tools. CEO Stephanie Betters describes DealSignals as "a co-worker that never sleeps," designed to ensure investors act faster than competitors. The tool is available now for both current and new Left Main CRM users and can be fully activated within 20 minutes. Learn more at: www.leftmainrei.com/dealsignals

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Left Main REI, the leading Salesforce-based CRM platform for real estate investors, today announces the launch of DealSignals, the industry's first end-to-end data engine purpose-built for real estate investing. DealSignals automatically transforms outdated CRM databases into intelligent, self-updating revenue engines that identify motivated sellers and alert investors to high-value opportunities in real-time.

Most real estate investors maintain databases with thousands of unconverted leads that decay due to outdated information and fragmented third-party tools. DealSignals eliminates this challenge through native automation that continuously updates property and homeowner data while monitoring real-time distress indicators—all without external integrations or manual data management.

Combined with Property Sales AI (PSAI), DealSignals delivers unprecedented competitive intelligence by tracking complete transaction histories. Investors see not only initial motivation signals but also final sale details—including when prospects sell to competitors—enabling strategic market positioning and deal flow optimization.

DealSignals continuously monitors over 100,000 comprehensive property data points and delivers real-time alerts for critical seller motivation indicators including:

Pre-Foreclosure & Eviction Filings - Legal distress creating immediate selling pressure

Expired/Withdrawn MLS Listings - Failed sales indicating motivated sellers

Probate & Estate Proceedings - Inheritance-driven transaction opportunities

Tax Delinquencies & Liens - Financial pressure requiring quick resolution

Vacancy & Absentee Owner Changes - Property management challenges driving sales

And More - Additional triggering events including "On Market," "First Up," and other distress indicators

"Every day investors wait, their competition is contacting motivated sellers first," said Stephanie Betters, CEO of Left Main REI. "DealSignals changes the game by turning your existing CRM into a co-worker that never sleeps—automatically monitoring seller intent and alerting your team the moment opportunity strikes. Instead of chasing dead ends, investors can focus on leads that are actually ready to sell right now."

Immediate Availability

DealSignals is available now for both existing Left Main CRM users and new customers, with full operational capability within 20 minutes of platform activation.

To learn more about DealSignals or request a demo, visit www.leftmainrei.com/dealsignals.

About Left Main REI

Left Main REI is a Salesforce-based CRM and AI platform purpose-built for real estate investors. Trusted by over 3,000 users, Left Main helps real estate teams scale with industry specific tools and innovation like DealSignals, Property Sales AI, and Buyer Predict.

