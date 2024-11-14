Left Main REI Secures New Funding, Launches Suite of AI-Powered Real Estate Applications

"By leveraging the power of AI, we're enabling our employees to make data-driven decisions about where we spend our time and money, ultimately leading to more closed deals and higher returns on our marketing investments." -Eric Martin, COO at Rapid Fire Home Buyers Post this

Transformative Shifts in U.S. Real Estate

The U.S. real estate market is experiencing its most significant transformation since the Great Recession. This shift is driven by:

New regulatory changes stemming from the National Association of Realtors settlement

An increasing percentage of transactions from professional investors

Unprecedented competition among real estate professionals

Adding to this landscape is the explosive growth of AI, which McKinsey estimates will contribute $110 billion to $180 billion in value to the real estate industry.

Left Main REI: Born from Necessity

Stephanie Betters, a former nurse practitioner turned successful real estate investor, founded Left Main REI out of necessity and innovation. When faced with a $1 million quote for a custom CRM solution, Betters decided to build the system she needed to succeed.

For the past five years, Left Main REI has been at the forefront of revolutionizing the real estate industry, transforming how residential and commercial investors, agents, and brokers:

Market to and engage with potential sellers and buyers

Close more transactions

Ensure effective ROI for sales and marketing investments

Today Left Main REI's Salesforce-based CRM is used by 3000+ residential investors, commercial investors, agents and brokers to streamline their operations and boost productivity.

"We're thrilled to announce this new round of funding, which will allow us to further innovate and expand our offerings," said Stephanie Betters, CEO of Left Main REI. "Our journey from a small real estate investment firm to a technology company solving critical industry pain points has been incredible, and we're excited to enter this next phase of growth."

AI in Real Estate

Coinciding with the funding announcement, Left Main REI is launching Left Main Genius, an AI-powered suite of tools that promises to transform how real estate professionals approach their marketing and sales efforts. The first innovation as part of Genius is PropertySales.AI, which uses advanced algorithms to match existing lead and opportunity records in the user's CRM with recently sold properties, helping eliminate marketing waste and significantly improve ROI on outreach efforts.

"PropertySales.Ai is transforming how we sell ," said Eric Martin, COO at Rapid Fire Home Buyers. "By leveraging the power of AI, we're enabling our employees to make data-driven decisions about where we spend our time and money, ultimately leading to more closed deals and higher returns on our marketing investments."

Additional Genius products will be hitting the market sequentially over the next 12 months, helping to continue Left Main's trajectory as a leader in real estate technology, empowering professionals to work smarter and achieve greater success in an ever-evolving market.

About Charlotte Angel Fund

Charlotte Angel Fund launched its first fund in late 2013. It makes pre-seed and seed-stage investments in high-growth, early-stage companies in the Carolinas and beyond. Its more than 150 members have collectively committed over $11.6 million in investment capital to date.

About Left Main

Left Main REI is dedicated to transforming the real estate industry through innovative technology. It provides a state-of-the-art Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution built on the Salesforce platform, specifically designed for real estate businesses. Its mission is to equip real estate professionals with specialized tools that enhance their operational efficiency and client engagement.

The Left Main platform, now powered by AI, is tailored to meet the unique demands of the real estate sector, ensuring real estate professionals excel in a competitive market, ultimately driving growth and success in their businesses.

