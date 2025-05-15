Left Main REI Secures Strategic Investment from Cofounders Capital to Expand AI-Powered Platform for Real Estate Investors

Left Main REI, the leading CRM and data intelligence platform for real estate investors, has closed a strategic seed round with investment from Cofounders Capital. The funding will fuel the expansion of Left Main Genius—an AI-powered suite that helps investors prioritize leads, automate follow-ups, and close more deals. The Genius suite includes CRM Enrich, Property Sales AI, and the soon-to-launch Buyer Predict, combining real-time data, automation, and predictive analytics to transform CRM into a true deal-flow intelligence engine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Left Main REI, the leading CRM and data intelligence platform for real estate investors, announces the closure of a series seed round and major strategic investment from Cofounders Capital, a North Carolina-based venture capital firm. The funding will continue to accelerate the growth of Left Main Genius, the company's AI-powered suite built to help real estate professionals prioritize leads, automate follow-up, and close more deals with less effort.

Left Main Genius combines the power of Data + AI + CRM to create a complete deal-flow intelligence engine. The suite includes:

CRM Enrich – Automatically updates and monitors leads with real-time property and homeowner data such as pre-foreclosures, probate filings, and evictions.

Property Sales AI – Surfaces leads in your CRM that have recently sold, relisted, or been acquired by competitors.

Buyer Predict (coming soon) – Forecasts real estate investor buying behavior to match deals with the most likely buyers.

"Our mission is to make every real estate investor's database their most valuable asset," said Stephanie Betters, CEO of Left Main REI. "With Left Main Genius, we are changing the game by elevating a CRM into a true mission critical business operations hub. We give our users the visibility, timing, and automation they need to move faster and win more deals."

The best operators convert <30% of follow-up leads into deals. CRM Enrich is poised to increase this by 10 fold and significantly lower costs by eliminating list-buying and skip tracing.

"Left Main is squarely in our wheelhouse," said David Gardner, Founding Partner at Cofounders Capital, who continues, "They are creating real demonstrable value…better, faster, cheaper; dramatically impacting their customer's businesses".

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.leftmainrei.com.

About Left Main REI

Left Main REI is a Salesforce-based CRM and AI platform purpose-built for real estate investors. Trusted by over 3,000 users, Left Main helps real estate teams scale with industry specific tools and innovation like CRM Enrich, Property Sales AI, and Buyer Predict.

About Cofounders Capital

Cofounders Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm based in Durham, NC, focused on early-stage B2B SaaS ventures. Investing out of its third, $50M fund, Cofounders is led by experienced serially successful entrepreneurs who provide their portfolio companies with hands-on support.

Media Contact

Steve Simmons, Left Main REI, 1 9804475087, [email protected], www.leftmainrei.com

