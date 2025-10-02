Lefty Consulting LLC Launches to Help High-Ticket Membership and Appointment-Driven Businesses Drive Predictable Growth

A missed follow-up or an untracked ad doesn't just waste money—it costs thousands in lost revenue. Our job is to show what's really working, automate what isn't, and give teams the clarity to grow without wasting time or budget. Post this

"Most owners don't have a marketing problem—they have a systems problem," said Fleischer. "A missed follow-up or an untracked ad doesn't just waste money—it costs thousands in lost revenue. Our job is to show what's really working, automate what isn't, and give teams the clarity to grow without wasting time or budget."

What Lefty Consulting Delivers

Ad Attribution & Funnels — Connect ads to CRM, payments, and follow-up systems so every dollar is tied to pipeline and LTV.

Outreach & Retention Systems — Automate lead routing, follow-ups, and reactivation campaigns that reduce churn and boost revenue.

SEO & Discoverability (Linked to Sales) — Technical and local SEO aligned with tracked funnels and booked calls.

AI-Powered Infrastructure — Reporting, scheduling, and CRM integrations that eliminate repetitive "swivel-chair" work.

Performance Consulting — Profit-focused strategy, KPIs, and accountability cadence that keep growth on track.

By focusing on the entire customer journey—from first touch to closed-won and beyond—Lefty bridges the gap between marketing and operations. The result: owners finally see which efforts drive real growth and gain the systems to scale predictably.

"AI is simply a tool," Fleischer said. "Our clients don't need more dashboards or noise—they need systems that show where their profit is coming from. We use AI only when it saves time or improves clarity, because what matters most is a strategy that's simple, effective, and drives revenue."

Availability

Organizations can schedule a 10-minute consultation to review opportunities or access the 2-minute Business Growth Assessment for instant insights.

About Lefty Consulting LLC

Lefty Consulting helps SMBs build predictable growth by connecting outreach, funnels, attribution, and automation—using AI only where it delivers measurable ROI. Founded by Matthew Fleischer, the firm's systems-first approach gives owners clarity on what works and the infrastructure to scale.

Media Contact

Matthew Fleischer, Lefty Consulting LLC, 1 5513085794, [email protected], https://www.leftyconsulting.com/

