Legacy Counsellors, P.C. Launches My Family, My Wealth™ Program

We believe families should have the opportunity to find creative ways to help their loved ones flourish with their abundance. Post this

He continued, "We believe families should have the opportunity to find creative ways to help their loved ones flourish with their abundance."

As part of the "My Family, My Wealth™" process, Quinn and his team learn about the unique dynamics of each family, design a process for communication, and work with them every step of the way to implement the plan.

The "My Family – My Wealth™" process is about unlocking potential for individual growth, fulfillment, love, and actualization.

"Imagine bringing your family closer together as you identify resources and develop processes to help your family identify, articulate, and take action on their shared values around money," said Michael Gove, Partner and Attorney with Legacy Counsellors, P.C.

Intergenerational family wealth planning helps ensure that knowledge, traditions and values are passed down from one generation to the next, helping families to thrive and flourish.

About Legacy Counsellors, P.C. and the "My Family, My Wealth™" Process

Legacy Counsellors, P.C., is an estate and business planning law firm serving successful individuals and families throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The "My Family My Wealth™" process helps families throughout the U.S. to identify and articulate their shared values around money; identify and quantify "Underutilized Wealth™" or abundance; and develop tools for sharing abundance that help individual family members and the family as a unit to thrive and flourish.

To schedule a consultation or learn more, visit: https://legacycounsellors.com/my-family-my-wealth/

Media Contact

Jennifer Galbraith, Legacy Counsellors, P.C., 1 2395602831, [email protected], https://legacycounsellors.com/my-family-my-wealth/

SOURCE Legacy Counsellors, P.C.