Legacy DAM Abandoned your Older Databases. SecuPi Keeps them Secure, Monitored, and Audit-Ready

SecuPi supports Microsoft SQL Server 2008, 2008 R2, and 2012, Oracle 9i, 10g, 11g and other types -helping organizations close audit gaps and meet compliance mandates across legacy and modern environments.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SecuPi today announced support for legacy Oracle, SQL Server and other database types that are no longer included in current traditional Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) support systems.

SecuPi provides an agentless, gateway-free and appliance-free mode and helps organizations maintain database activity monitoring, privileged-user accountability, compliance reporting and preventive data access controls without requiring an immediate upgrade of critical databases.

Legacy DAM Support Has Ended for Older Oracle and SQL Server Versions

Both legacy DAM providers have publicly stated they no longer supports Microsoft SQL Server 2008, SQL Server 2008 R2 or SQL Server 2012 and that their supported Oracle releases beginning with Oracle Database 11g Release 2.

Older Oracle environments, including Oracle Database 10g and Oracle Database 11g Release 1, are not included in that supported-version list.

Legacy Databases Continue to Store Sensitive Data

Many organizations continue operating older Oracle and SQL Server databases because they support essential banking, payment, healthcare, telecommunications, government, manufacturing and enterprise-resource-planning applications.

These databases may remain operational for years after database vendors or traditional DAM providers discontinue support.

Unsupported DAM Creates Compliance Blind Spots

A database may continue processing sensitive information even after its DAM agent, database version or server operating system is no longer supported.

This can leave organizations without complete visibility into privileged-user activity, sensitive-data access, administrative changes, bulk exports and unauthorized database operations.

Compliance Obligations Continue After Support Ends

Database support may expire, but regulatory, security and internal audit obligations continue.

Organizations must still demonstrate who accessed sensitive data, what information was viewed or changed, whether the activity was authorized and whether appropriate controls were applied.

Legacy Database Gaps Can Affect Audit Readiness

Unsupported database environments can create gaps in SOX, HIPAA, GDPR, DORA, PCI DSS and other regulatory or industry compliance programs.

Auditors may require reliable evidence of privileged access, database activity, sensitive-data exposure, policy enforcement and separation of duties across both legacy and modern systems.

SecuPi Maintains Privileged-User Accountability

SecuPi provides unified monitoring of database administrators, privileged users, applications and service accounts accessing all legacy and modern database environments.

SecuPi can also connect activity performed through shared or technical accounts to the originating user, application or business context.

SecuPi Provides Unified Database Activity Monitoring

SecuPi creates a consistent audit trail across legacy databases, supported databases, cloud data platforms and enterprise applications.

The audit trail can include the originating end-user identity, database account, request type, sensitive data accessed, action performed, applicable policy and associated risk.

SecuPi Adds Preventive Data Access Controls

Legacy DAM platforms frequently focus on collecting activity after it occurs.

SecuPi applies real-time policies that alert, quarantine, dynamically mask, encrypt, filter, hide, delete or block unauthorized access before sensitive information is exposed or an unauthorized database action is completed.

SecuPi Protects Sensitive Data in Real Time

SecuPi can dynamically mask, encrypt, filter, hide, delete or de-identify sensitive information according to the user, role, application, purpose, location, clearance level and requested action.

These controls help organizations minimize unnecessary data exposure ("least privilege" and "need to know") while allowing legacy applications to continue operating.

SecuPi Eliminates Legacy DAM Kernel-Level Agents—and Their Operational Risk

Traditional DAM platforms often depend on certified combinations of database releases, operating systems, kernels and proprietary server agents.

When one component reaches end of support, the entire DAM configuration may become unsupported, even when the database remains essential to the business.

SecuPi Provides Flexible Enforcement Options

SecuPi provides flexible monitoring and enforcement methods designed to reduce dependence on invasive database kernel agents and rigid database-version support matrices.

The appropriate enforcement method is selected according to the database architecture, application connection method and required security capabilities.

SecuPi Supports Centralized Compliance Reporting

SecuPi enables organizations to manage audit and security policies centrally across legacy, current and cloud database environments.

Security and compliance teams can use consistent reporting without maintaining different audit formats, collection methods and policy models for every database technology.

SecuPi Integrates with Existing Security Platforms

SecuPi can integrate database activity and policy findings with SIEM, SOC, identity-management and privileged-access-management platforms.

This allows organizations to include legacy database activity in their broader security monitoring, investigation and compliance workflows.

Organizations Are Not Forced Into Immediate Migration

SecuPi does not eliminate the need to assess unsupported database infrastructure, security patches or modernization requirements.

It helps organizations maintain visibility, accountability and preventive controls during the potentially lengthy period before an older database or application can be safely replaced.

Executive Perspective

"Organizations should not lose visibility and control over sensitive data simply because an essential application continues to run on older version of Oracle or SQL Server database," said Alon Rosenthal, CEO and co-founder of SecuPi.

"SecuPi helps security and compliance teams maintain the accountability, auditability and preventive controls required for legacy systems without forcing an immediate, high-risk application migration," Rosenthal added.

Compliance Does Not Pause During Modernization

"Database modernization may take years, but compliance obligations do not pause during the migration," Rosenthal said.

"SecuPi allows organizations to continue demonstrating effective database controls while modernization programs move forward."

Availability

SecuPi support for Oracle Database 10g, Oracle Database 11g Release 1, Microsoft SQL Server 2008, Microsoft SQL Server 2008 R2 and Microsoft SQL Server 2012 is available as part of the SecuPi Data Security Platform.

Organizations can provide SecuPi with their database, operating-system and existing DAM inventory for a legacy database security coverage assessment.

About SecuPi

SecuPi has pioneered data-centric security since 2015, providing unified, real-time control over how privileged users, applications, and AI agents access and use sensitive data.

The SecuPi Data Security Platform combines database activity monitoring, fine-grained access control, dynamic data masking, encryption, deletion, de-identification, privileged-access brokering, and AI runtime enforcement in a single platform.

SecuPi is deployed by major Swiss banks, two of the world's largest financial services organizations, leading U.S. investment firms, three of the world's largest global telecommunications providers, and other highly regulated enterprises.

Organizations use SecuPi to protect sensitive data across legacy databases, enterprise applications, cloud data platforms, and AI environments.

Media Contact

Deena Moskovitz, SecuPi, 972 0508657997, [email protected]m, SecuPi

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SOURCE SecuPi