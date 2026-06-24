Legacy DAM Can't Govern Privileged AI Agents; SecuPi 8.3 AI-Ready DAM for Humans and Agents Can

SecuPi modernizes DAM to enable AI agents and autonomous workflows without expanding privileged-access risk or blast radius

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Legacy DAM was built for passive database monitoring, not AI agents acting on behalf of users through service accounts, privileged workflows, and automated actions. SecuPi AI-Ready DAM creates real-time lineage from human → agent → workflow → account → data → action, while enforcing least-privilege account brokering, runtime access control, ABAC, monitoring, and tamper-proof audit: delivering de-risked access and up to 70% lower DAM operating costs for humans and agents alike.

Why legacy DAM solutions are unable to protect AI agents and autonomous workflows:

Legacy DAM cannot protect AI agents because it was designed for passive database monitoring, not runtime access control for agent-driven access using NHIs and service accounts. It often sees only the shared account, losing the human, ticket, purpose, workflow, and agent context required for SOX accountability. Without real-time lineage and runtime access enforcement, legacy DAM cannot prevent excessive privileges, risky actions (e.g. DB deletion), or unmanaged AI blast radius.

How does SecuPi reduce legacy DAM costs by up to 70% while improving runtime control and reducing operational risk?

SecuPi reduces legacy DAM operating costs by up to 70% with an agentless, gateway-free architecture that eliminates database agents, collectors, appliances, complex upgrades, and ongoing tuning. SecuPi also reduces operational risk by enforcing runtime access control, least-privilege account brokering, fine-grained ABAC, real-time monitoring, and tamper-proof audit across users, agents, accounts, and data platforms.

Media Contact

Deena Moskovitz, SecuPi, 972 0508657997, [email protected], SecuPi

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SOURCE SecuPi