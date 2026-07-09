Legacy Denver Furniture Boutique Launches Design Brand, Marking a New Chapter

This next chapter allows us to bring even more of our own point of view into the pieces we offer, while staying true to the craftsmanship and relationships that have shaped us from the beginning. Post this

The first piece to debut is the Oakland Wine Bar, handcrafted by skilled Amish artisans to combine timeless craftsmanship with practical elegance. Standing 66 inches high and measuring 44 inches wide by 20 inches deep, the piece offers dedicated storage for wine bottles, glasses, liquor and bar accessories — everything needed for entertaining in one beautifully designed form. Like all Modern Bungalow pieces, it can be customized in the customer's choice of wood species and finish, and is built with authentic joinery meant to last for generations.

Alongside the wine bar, Modern Bungalow's Overton Coffee Bar brings the same Amish craftsmanship to the daily ritual of coffee. Standing 77.5 inches high and measuring 42 inches wide by 19 inches deep, it features a pull-out shelf sized for a coffee machine, plus ample storage for mugs, beans, filters and accessories. Like the Oakland, it can be ordered in a choice of premium wood species and finishes, and is built with the solid construction Modern Bungalow customers have come to expect.

Also debuting is the Amsterdam Coffee Table, an exclusive Modern Bungalow design inspired by the geometric lines and functional elegance of the Amsterdam School. Handcrafted by Amish artisans in a choice of solid North American hardwoods, the table pairs traditional joinery with a clean, understated silhouette that anchors a room, whether the setting is contemporary or classic. Built to last for generations, it reflects the collection's guiding idea of furniture as both art and utility.

"We're very lucky to have long-established relationships with the Amish makers we source furniture from - and especially now with the younger woodworkers who have a lot of enthusiasm to help us create original designs," said Danielle Sandusky, owner of Modern Bungalow. "This collection is not about walking away from who we are. It is about building on the foundation our customers already know and trust, while giving them something fresh, beautiful and deeply livable."

The launch comes alongside a refreshed Modern Bungalow brand and redesigned showroom floor, also debuting this summer. The updated space will continue to highlight Amish-built furniture, solid-wood construction, and heirloom-quality craftsmanship, while introducing a more curated mix of forms, materials, and influences, mixing traditional and modern styles, including mid-century modern and farmhouse.

On the newly designed floor, visitors will find the first pieces from the Modern Bungalow collection alongside select furniture built by the store's long-standing Amish partners. Also new this summer, the showroom will feature reproductions inspired by Amsterdam School occasional tables, including coffee and side tables, acting as a coveted "found antique" for design enthusiasts.

Later this summer, Modern Bungalow will introduce a line of Prairie-style rugs created in collaboration with Evergreen, Colo.-based artist Julie Leidel, a Roycroft Renaissance Master Artisan. Representing Leidel's first textile collection, the hand-tufted rugs bring together Prairie-style influences, subtle bohemian elements, and geometry reminiscent of Frank Lloyd Wright. The Modern Bungalow collection will continue to expand later this year with bedroom furniture, occasional tables, and, eventually, dining pieces.

For Modern Bungalow, the launch is also a celebration of the relationships behind the furniture. Many of the store's pieces are built by Amish craftspeople with whom the boutique has developed long-standing partnerships grounded in mutual respect, patience and pride in the work.

"We cherish & value our relationship with Modern Bungalow. We like to think of them as kind and generous folks we serve, rather than just customers," said Mark Stoltzfus, one of Modern Bungalow's Amish furniture builders. "Because we value our people and aim high to do the right thing every time, it results in furniture that is not just meant for a season but is meant to live with families for years."

In addition to Modern Bungalow's new collection, the showroom will now be home to pieces from coveted brands such as Rowe, Linen & Cloth, Ekelund Weavers, and Amity, offering customers a layered mix of upholstery, textiles, rugs, décor, and handcrafted furniture.

"Our hope is that customers feel both a sense of familiarity and discovery when they walk through the new showroom," said Sandusky. "Modern Bungalow has always been about furniture with soul. This next chapter allows us to bring even more of our own point of view into the pieces we offer, while staying true to the craftsmanship and relationships that have shaped us from the beginning."

The first pieces in the Modern Bungalow collection will be available beginning in mid-June at the Denver showroom and online at ModernBungalow.com.

To celebrate the new line and showroom, Modern Bungalow will host a community grand opening on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. Shoppers will be able to explore the new space, chat with designers, and enjoy pastries and coffee. Follow along @modernbungalow on Instagram for more details.

About Modern Bungalow Furniture and Design

Modern Bungalow Furniture and Design is an award-winning Denver furniture boutique specializing in American-made, Amish-built solid-wood furniture, rugs, lighting, upholstery and décor. Known for its warm, timeless approach to design, Modern Bungalow offers heirloom-quality pieces rooted in craftsmanship, natural materials and enduring style. The store works with skilled makers and thoughtfully selected brands to help customers create homes that feel personal, welcoming and built to last.

Media Contact

Katie Knoch, Hard Knoch PR, 1 702-496-7963, [email protected]

SOURCE Modern Bungalow Furniture and Design