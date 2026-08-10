Legacy Forward Collective Announces Flagship Initiative: The Steward Series

"the historic impact made by one of the greatest leaders of our time in one of our greatest states" Post this

"Our mission through The Steward Series is to capture historic moments of governance and civic courage through timeless art," said Jordan Martin, speaking on behalf of the Legacy Forward Collective. "This initial commission reflects the determination, principle, and historic impact made by one of the greatest leaders of our time in one of our greatest states. His immortalization will help ensure his vision and legacy will continue to inspire future generations."

As detailed on the organization's site, every project within The Steward Series is 100% privately funded, representing zero public cost to taxpayers. The initiative covers the complete lifecycle of each work - from design and fabrication to transport and long-term care endowment.

With fabrication nearing completion, the Legacy Forward Collective is preparing for the official unveiling ceremony. Additional details regarding site placement and public exhibition will be announced following the private presentation.

To learn more about The Steward Series or to inquire about supporting future civic art commissions, visit LegacyForwardCollective.org.

About the Legacy Forward Collective

The Legacy Forward Collective is an incorporated non-profit organization dedicated to commemorating American leadership, civic heritage, and historical stewardship through classical fine art commissions. Operating at zero cost to taxpayers, the Collective partners with private donors, estate stewards, and premier artisans to create enduring monuments that celebrate principles of liberty, service, and executive leadership.

Media Contact

Jane Edmonds, Legacy Forward Collective, 1 (804) 234-8855, [email protected], legacyforwardcollective.org

SOURCE Legacy Forward Collective