Legacy Forward Collective Announces Flagship Initiative: The Steward Series

The Legacy Forward Collective has announced The Steward Series, a landmark initiative commissioning classical portrait sculptures to honor transformative figures in modern American governance. The inaugural life-size sculpture, set to be unveiled in September, marks the beginning of a privately funded effort to preserve the legacy of exceptional civic leadership through timeless fine art.
RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Legacy Forward Collective today announced the development of its premier initiative, The Steward Series - a landmark collection of classical portrait sculptures commissioned to honor pivotal figures in modern American governance.
The inaugural project in the series, currently undergoing final refinement, captures the spirit of bold executive leadership in one of our Greatest States. Designed to honor transformational stewardship, the life-size classical portrait sculpture is advancing through its final production stages and will be unveiled in September.
"Our mission through The Steward Series is to capture historic moments of governance and civic courage through timeless art," said Jordan Martin, speaking on behalf of the Legacy Forward Collective. "This initial commission reflects the determination, principle, and historic impact made by one of the greatest leaders of our time in one of our greatest states. His immortalization will help ensure his vision and legacy will continue to inspire future generations."
As detailed on the organization's site, every project within The Steward Series is 100% privately funded, representing zero public cost to taxpayers. The initiative covers the complete lifecycle of each work - from design and fabrication to transport and long-term care endowment.
With fabrication nearing completion, the Legacy Forward Collective is preparing for the official unveiling ceremony. Additional details regarding site placement and public exhibition will be announced following the private presentation.
To learn more about The Steward Series or to inquire about supporting future civic art commissions, visit LegacyForwardCollective.org.
About the Legacy Forward Collective
The Legacy Forward Collective is an incorporated non-profit organization dedicated to commemorating American leadership, civic heritage, and historical stewardship through classical fine art commissions. Operating at zero cost to taxpayers, the Collective partners with private donors, estate stewards, and premier artisans to create enduring monuments that celebrate principles of liberty, service, and executive leadership.
Media Contact
Jane Edmonds, Legacy Forward Collective, 1 (804) 234-8855, [email protected], legacyforwardcollective.org
SOURCE Legacy Forward Collective
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