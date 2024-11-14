Legacy Markets Selects Fuel Price Management Software to Maintain Acquisition Aspirations

Legacy Markets, LLC selects PriceAdvantage as their fuel pricing software provider.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. and HENDERSONVILLE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Markets, LLC followed their recent acquisition of 10 Triangle Stop convenience stores by selecting PriceAdvantage as its fuel pricing software platform. The Legacy Markets team now has a reliable fuel pricing system to accommodate their ambitious growth.

PriceAdvantage has provided exceptional support and robust system integrations to the fuel pricing industry for nearly two decades. The PriceAdvantage platform provides Legacy Markets with long-standing, reliable support and robust integrations to the various POS and back office systems anticipated in their upcoming acquisition plan. With the support of PriceAdvantage, the Legacy Markets team can gain market insight, manage by exception, refine their fuel pricing processes, and receive price change confirmation for a full closed loop. Additionally, the hardware-free implementation of PriceAdvantage allows the Legacy Markets team to be up and running at new sites quickly.

"With PriceAdvantage, I have all the information needed for fuel pricing at my fingertips," said Jack Helmick, Legacy Markets CEO. "Our acquisition plan is ambitious - by the end of this year we will be a much bigger company. I know with PriceAdvantage handling our fuel pricing, we can focus on enhancing and investing in our current and future acquisitions."

The PriceAdvantage team has proven experience with high growth strategies like those of Legacy Markets. Approximately 800 new sites will be implemented into existing PriceAdvantage environments by the end of this year.

"The PriceAdvantage industry-exclusive and patented technology will help Legacy Markets quickly determine optimized fuel prices for their newly acquired stores," said Chip Stadjuhar, President and CEO of Skyline Products. "In addition to removing delays and errors at the store level, all of our customers receive regular product upgrades and ongoing training throughout the term of their subscription. The software will grow and adapt alongside the acquisitions of Legacy Markets."

About Legacy Markets

Legacy Markets is actively building its business by acquiring convenience stores throughout the United States. Unlike many of its competitors, Legacy Markets is focused on maintaining the brand, employee base, and culture of each acquired entity allowing the "legacy" of multi-generational selling shareholders to continue in each local market.

About PriceAdvantage

PriceAdvantage, a division of Skyline Products, creates Software to Fuel Your Pricing Strategy™. The easy-to-use, highly configurable, patented solution allows fuel marketers to execute their unique fuel pricing strategy faster and more accurately by reducing manual processes and human errors. PriceAdvantage enables customers to make rapid, informed fuel pricing decisions based on their unique business rules, then automatically post new prices to their POS systems, fuel pumps and price signs, and then receive price change confirmation – all in just minutes. PriceAdvantage is singularly focused on fuel price management and execution software and is a division of a privately held U.S. company, Skyline Products, which produces software solutions and thousands of American-made electronic price and transportation signs annually. Learn more at priceadvantage.com.

About Skyline Products

Skyline Products helps convenience stores and fuel retailers differentiate themselves and increase automotive traffic through electronic LED and scroll price signs that are Designed to be Bold, Engineered to Last. Since 1970, Skyline has invested heavily in research and development to create the industry's most legible and reliable price signs. Fully designed and manufactured in Colorado Springs, CO, their industry-exclusive technologies provide superior display feedback, unmatched brightness control, exceptional full-bodied digits, advanced energy efficiency, and military-grade durability. Additionally, Skyline provides customers with price-change confirmation and the most advanced sign diagnostics on the market. Learn more at skylineproducts.com.

