Legacy Mechanical Among Denver's Best Places To Work for a Second Consecutive Year

Legacy Mechanical has been named one of Denver Business Journal's 2026 Best Places to Work for the second consecutive year, recognizing the company's strong workplace culture and employee satisfaction.

DENVER, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Legacy Mechanical, Inc., the leading full-service mechanical contractor serving industrial, commercial and institutional buildings across Colorado's Front Range, has been recognized as one of Denver's 2026 Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal marking the second consecutive year the company has earned this recognition.

The Denver Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards are based on confidential employee surveys that evaluate workplace culture, leadership, benefits and overall employee satisfaction. Companies are selected based entirely on feedback from their employees and recognized for their contributions to their organizations and the broader community.

"We are honored to be recognized again as one of Denver's Best Places to Work," said Scott Krum, President of Legacy Mechanical. "This recognition reflects the strength of our team and the culture we continue to build together. Across Denver and the Front Range, our people are the driving force behind the quality of work and trusted relationships that define Legacy Mechanical, and we are proud to create an environment where they feel valued, supported and empowered to do their best work."

Legacy Mechanical has built its reputation on strong relationships with employees, customers and partners throughout Colorado's Front Range. As the company continues to expand its presence across the region, its focus on teamwork, professional growth and shared accountability has helped establish Legacy Mechanical as a trusted leader in the mechanical contracting industry while fostering a workplace culture that attracts and retains top industry talent.

"Our people set us apart," Krum added. "Their commitment to quality, collaboration and integrity is what allows us to deliver exceptional results for customers throughout Denver and the Front Range while continuing to grow as a company and strengthen the legacy we're building together."

The complete list of companies and rankings for Denver's 2026 Best Places to Work can be found on the Denver Business Journal website.

For more information, please contact:

Hannah Perry, Account Manager

5280 Accelerator

[email protected]

About Legacy Mechanical

Founded in 2004, Legacy Mechanical, Inc. is known for integrity, trusted partnerships and a team of skilled experts who design, build and maintain long-lasting mechanical solutions for commercial, industrial and institutional buildings across Colorado's Front Range. Learn more at legacy-mechanical.com.

Media Contact

Hannah Perry, 5280 Accelerator, 1 7208983446, [email protected], 5280accelerator.com

SOURCE Legacy Mechanical