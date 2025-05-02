Legacy Mechanical Ranked #11 as Denver's 2025 Best Places to Work

The Denver Business Journal awarded companies in Denver based on their merits, achievements and contributions to their organizations and local community. Legacy Mechanical, a full-service mechanical contractor, ranked #11 as Denver's 2025 Best Places to Work.

DENVER, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Legacy Mechanical, Inc., the leading full-service mechanical contractor serving industrial, commercial and institutional buildings across Colorado's Front Range, has been ranked #11 as Denver's 2025 Best Places to Work by Denver Business Journal.

The Denver Business Journal says the best places to work in Denver were judged by their own employees and the rankings are chosen with selection based entirely on their merits, achievements and contributions to their organizations and local community.

"We're proud to be among the 'best of the West' and this honor encourages us to continue creating a culture where collaboration and excellence are celebrated," said Scott Krum, President of Legacy Mechanical. "We have top-notch people. Our employees are the driving force behind our success and we're grateful for our strong team and loyal customers."

As the industry leader in the Front Range, Legacy Mechanical believes in the power of building strong relationships with their employees, customers, and communities.

"We embrace the core values of commitment, quality and integrity. I believe this is the edge we bring that makes the difference in everything we do," explained Mr. Krum.

The complete list of companies and rankings for Denver's 2025 Best Places To Work can be found at bizjournals.com/denver/best-places-to-work.

About Legacy Mechanical:

Founded in 2004, Legacy Mechanical, Inc. is known for integrity and trusted partnerships, and a team of skilled experts to design, build, and maintain long-lasting mechanical solutions in commercial, industrial and institutional buildings across Colorado's Front Range. Learn more at legacy-mechanical.com.

