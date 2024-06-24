Legacy Partners Wealth Management Unveils New Brand and Expanded Team

"Our new brand reflects our dedication to our clients' financial success and our resolve to forming deeper relationships that span generations." - Drew Yerger Post this

"Our new brand reflects our dedication to our clients' financial success and our resolve to forming deeper relationships that span generations," said Drew Yerger, managing partner of LPWM and Certified Federal Benefit Specialist who holds the Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF) designation. "We believe this transformation will be evident in our actions as the Legacy Partners team, providing our clients with an enhanced standard of client care."

Their team has also adopted a new look for Legacy Partners, including a brand-new website and social media pages. These enhancements are designed to improve their communication and outreach while offering their clients the best possible service available.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release, including those regarding the benefits of the merger and our commitment to enhancing client support, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Legacy Partners Wealth Management:

Legacy Partners Wealth Management, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is a team of committed advocates that focuses on helping to empower clients to achieve their desired futures. With a collective experience exceeding 50 years, their seasoned advisors bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table. From retirement planning to wealth management, they provide individualized solutions designed to help clients achieve their financial goals. At Legacy Partners, transparency, integrity and a commitment to putting their client's vision first are at the cornerstone of what they do. They pride themselves on building long-lasting relationships, treating each individual as a valued member of their extended family. This is because their dedication extends beyond financial considerations; it encompasses building trust, fulfilling aspirations, and establishing legacies that will endure for generations.

Their financial advisors serve individuals, and families with the following: financial planning, wealth management, retirement planning, personal finance solutions, risk management, estate planning strategies, education funding strategies, tax planning strategies, charitable giving, insurance and more. They also serve businesses with Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs), Business Retirement Plans, Business Consulting, Succession Planning, Business Structure Analysis, Business Protection Planning and much more. For further information, please visit our website at http://www.legacypartnerswm.com/ and follow us on social media for future updates.

Securities, investment advisory, and financial planning services offered through qualified registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC, Member SIPC (www.sipc.org). Supervisory Office: 100 Sterling Parkway, Suite 307, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 | 717-791-3443. Legacy Partners Wealth Management is not an affiliate or subsidiary of MML Investors Services, LLC or its affiliated companies.

