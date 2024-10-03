Legal 500 UK Guide 2025 Recognises 55 Greenberg Traurig Lawyers and 21 Practices

The 2025 Legal 500 UK Guide recognises 55 lawyers and 21 practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2025 Legal 500 UK Guide recognises 55 lawyers and 21 practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

The Legal 500 UK is the leading guide to law firms in the United Kingdom, according to the publication. The annual report is researched and written by an experienced legal research team and invites submissions from law firms across the UK.

Kathryn Garbett and Jason Hambury were named in the Hall of Fame for the first time, for Civil Fraud and International Arbitration respectively. Fiona Adams and Paul Maher remain in the M&A Hall of Fame, and John Houghton remains in the Restructuring and Insolvency Hall of Fame.

Eight Greenberg Traurig lawyers are highlighted as Leading Partners:

Claire Broadbelt , Civil Fraud

, Civil Steven Cowins , Real Estate Funds

, Real Estate Funds Dorothee Fischer-Appelt , Equity Capital Markets – Mid-High Cap

, Equity Capital Markets – Mid-High Cap Graeme McLellan , Rail, Transport Finance and Leasing

, Rail, Transport Finance and Leasing Partha S. Pal , Property Finance

, Property Finance Marc E. Snell , Real Estate Funds

, Real Estate Funds Gillian Sproul , EU and Competition

, EU and Competition Masoud Zabeti, Banking Litigation: Investment and Retail

In addition, Clea Bigelow-Nuttall, Tom Dear, and Mehmet Karagoz were recognised as Next Generation Partners for Civil Fraud, International Arbitration, and Real Estate Funds respectively. Richard Hughes was also named a Leading Associate for Rail.

The 2025 guide recommends Greenberg Traurig's London office for the following 21 practice areas:

Bank Lending: Investment Grade Debt and Syndicated Loans

Banking Litigation: Investment & Retail

Capital Markets: Debt

Capital Markets: Equity

Civil Fraud

Commercial Litigation: Premium

Commercial Property: Development

Commercial Property: Investment

Corporate/M&A: Lower Mid-Market Deals, £100m-£750m

Corporate Tax

EU & Competition

Financial Services: Contentious

International Arbitration

Property Finance

Rail

Real Estate Funds

Regulatory Investigations & Corporate Crime

Restructuring & Insolvency

Transport Finance and Leasing

TMT – Media: Music

White Collar Crime: Individuals

The Greenberg Traurig lawyers listed below are recognised in the 2025 Legal 500 UK Guide for the following practice area designations:

Banking Litigation: Investment & Retail

Katharine Bond

Elizabeth Fox

Matt Hancock

Mehmet Karagoz

Mohammed Khamisa KC

Miten Vaghela

Masoud Zabeti

Capital Markets: Debt

Dorothee Fischer-Appelt

Capital Markets: Equity – Mid-Large Cap

Andrew Caunt

Dorothee Fischer-Appelt

James Mountain

Civil Fraud

Hannah Blom-Cooper

Katharine Bond

Claire Broadbelt

Elizabeth Fox

Kathryn Garbett

Bethany Histed

Mehmet Karagoz

Stephanie Silverston

Martin Shobbrook

Annabel Thomas

Masoud Zabeti

Commercial Litigation: Premium

Hannah Blom-Cooper

Katharine Bond

Claire Broadbelt

Elizabeth Fox

Kathryn Garbett

Mehmet Karagoz

Mohammed Khamisa KC

Annabel Thomas

Masoud Zabeti

Commercial Property: Development

Steven Cowins

Carol Hopper

Danielle L. Martin

Matthew Priday

Commercial Property: Investment

Steven Cowins

Carol Hopper

Danielle Martin

Matthew Priday

Corporate Tax

Charles Case

Jessica Ganagasegaran

Graham Iversen

Clive Jones

EU and Competition

Gillian Sproul

Financial Services: Contentious

Katharine Bond

Francesca Conroy

Tim Dolan

Matt Hancock

International Arbitration

Leith Ben Ammar

Clea Bigelow-Nuttall

Jason Hambury

Mohammed Khamisa KC

Gurmukh Riyat

M&A: Lower Mid-Market Deals, £100m-£750m

Fiona Adams

Shashank Krishna

Paul Maher

Sarah Moyles

Henrietta Walker

Joel Wheeler

Property Finance

Daniyal Ansari

Partha S. Pal

Sierra M. Taylor

Rail

Richard Hughes

Graeme McLellan

Real Estate Funds

Steven Cowins

Tom Dear

Tim Dolan

Marc E. Snell

Regulatory Investigations & Corporate Crime

Rebecca Meads

Alex Swan

Restructuring & Insolvency

Hannah Blom-Cooper

Rupert Cheetham

John Houghton

Luke Lado

Kevin Mulligan

Mollie O'Connor

Martin Shobbrook

Transport Finance and Leasing

Richard Hughes

Graeme McLellan

White Collar Crime: Individuals

Greta Barkle

Gavin Costelloe

Rebecca Meads

Helen Sotillo

Alex Swan

