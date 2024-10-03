Legal 500 UK Guide 2025 Recognises 55 Greenberg Traurig Lawyers and 21 Practices

The 2025 Legal 500 UK Guide recognises 55 lawyers and 21 practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP.
LONDON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2025 Legal 500 UK Guide recognises 55 lawyers and 21 practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP.
The Legal 500 UK is the leading guide to law firms in the United Kingdom, according to the publication. The annual report is researched and written by an experienced legal research team and invites submissions from law firms across the UK.
Kathryn Garbett and Jason Hambury were named in the Hall of Fame for the first time, for Civil Fraud and International Arbitration respectively. Fiona Adams and Paul Maher remain in the M&A Hall of Fame, and John Houghton remains in the Restructuring and Insolvency Hall of Fame.
Eight Greenberg Traurig lawyers are highlighted as Leading Partners:
- Claire Broadbelt, Civil Fraud
- Steven Cowins, Real Estate Funds
- Dorothee Fischer-Appelt, Equity Capital Markets – Mid-High Cap
- Graeme McLellan, Rail, Transport Finance and Leasing
- Partha S. Pal, Property Finance
- Marc E. Snell, Real Estate Funds
- Gillian Sproul, EU and Competition
- Masoud Zabeti, Banking Litigation: Investment and Retail
In addition, Clea Bigelow-Nuttall, Tom Dear, and Mehmet Karagoz were recognised as Next Generation Partners for Civil Fraud, International Arbitration, and Real Estate Funds respectively. Richard Hughes was also named a Leading Associate for Rail.
The 2025 guide recommends Greenberg Traurig's London office for the following 21 practice areas:
- Bank Lending: Investment Grade Debt and Syndicated Loans
- Banking Litigation: Investment & Retail
- Capital Markets: Debt
- Capital Markets: Equity
- Civil Fraud
- Commercial Litigation: Premium
- Commercial Property: Development
- Commercial Property: Investment
- Corporate/M&A: Lower Mid-Market Deals, £100m-£750m
- Corporate Tax
- EU & Competition
- Financial Services: Contentious
- International Arbitration
- Property Finance
- Rail
- Real Estate Funds
- Regulatory Investigations & Corporate Crime
- Restructuring & Insolvency
- Transport Finance and Leasing
- TMT – Media: Music
- White Collar Crime: Individuals
The Greenberg Traurig lawyers listed below are recognised in the 2025 Legal 500 UK Guide for the following practice area designations:
Banking Litigation: Investment & Retail
- Katharine Bond
- Elizabeth Fox
- Matt Hancock
- Mehmet Karagoz
- Mohammed Khamisa KC
- Miten Vaghela
- Masoud Zabeti
Capital Markets: Debt
- Dorothee Fischer-Appelt
Capital Markets: Equity – Mid-Large Cap
- Andrew Caunt
- Dorothee Fischer-Appelt
- James Mountain
Civil Fraud
- Hannah Blom-Cooper
- Katharine Bond
- Claire Broadbelt
- Elizabeth Fox
- Kathryn Garbett
- Bethany Histed
- Mehmet Karagoz
- Stephanie Silverston
- Martin Shobbrook
- Annabel Thomas
- Masoud Zabeti
Commercial Litigation: Premium
- Hannah Blom-Cooper
- Katharine Bond
- Claire Broadbelt
- Elizabeth Fox
- Kathryn Garbett
- Mehmet Karagoz
- Mohammed Khamisa KC
- Annabel Thomas
- Masoud Zabeti
Commercial Property: Development
- Steven Cowins
- Carol Hopper
- Danielle L. Martin
- Matthew Priday
Commercial Property: Investment
- Steven Cowins
- Carol Hopper
- Danielle Martin
- Matthew Priday
Corporate Tax
- Charles Case
- Jessica Ganagasegaran
- Graham Iversen
- Clive Jones
EU and Competition
- Gillian Sproul
Financial Services: Contentious
- Katharine Bond
- Francesca Conroy
- Tim Dolan
- Matt Hancock
International Arbitration
- Leith Ben Ammar
- Clea Bigelow-Nuttall
- Jason Hambury
- Mohammed Khamisa KC
- Gurmukh Riyat
M&A: Lower Mid-Market Deals, £100m-£750m
- Fiona Adams
- Shashank Krishna
- Paul Maher
- Sarah Moyles
- Henrietta Walker
- Joel Wheeler
Property Finance
- Daniyal Ansari
- Partha S. Pal
- Sierra M. Taylor
Rail
- Richard Hughes
- Graeme McLellan
Real Estate Funds
- Steven Cowins
- Tom Dear
- Tim Dolan
- Marc E. Snell
Regulatory Investigations & Corporate Crime
- Rebecca Meads
- Alex Swan
Restructuring & Insolvency
- Hannah Blom-Cooper
- Rupert Cheetham
- John Houghton
- Luke Lado
- Kevin Mulligan
- Mollie O'Connor
- Martin Shobbrook
Transport Finance and Leasing
- Richard Hughes
- Graeme McLellan
White Collar Crime: Individuals
- Greta Barkle
- Gavin Costelloe
- Rebecca Meads
- Helen Sotillo
- Alex Swan
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
