Legal 500 UK Guide 2026 Recognises 19 Greenberg Traurig Practices and 65 Lawyers

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the 2026 Legal 500 UK Guide, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is ranked across 19 practices, with 65 lawyers recognised — an increase from 55 lawyers in the 2025 edition.
Key achievements for the team include:
- Five shareholders ranked in the Legal 500 UK Hall of Fame, including Fiona Adams and Paul Maher for Mergers & Acquisitions, Kathryn Garbett for Civil Fraud, Jason Hambury for International Arbitration, and John Houghton for Corporate Restructuring & Insolvency
- Three shareholders newly ranked as Leading Partners, including Steven Cowins and Danielle L. Martin for Commercial Property: Investment, and Sarah Moyles for M&A — with Cowins also ranked for Real Estate Funds
- Over 20 lawyers recognised in more than one practice, with shareholder Mehmet Karagoz recognised in four practices — Banking Litigation, Civil Fraud, Commercial Litigation, and Corporate Restructuring & Insolvency.
The Legal 500 UK is the leading guide to law firms in the United Kingdom, according to the publication. The annual report is researched and written by an experienced legal research team and invites submissions from law firms across the UK.
Overall, the firm has 10 Leading Partner rankings across nine practice areas:
- Claire Broadbelt, Civil Fraud
- Steven Cowins, Real Estate Funds, as well as Commercial Property: Investment
- Dorothee Fischer-Appelt, Equity Capital Markets: Mid-Large Cap
- Danielle L. Martin, Commercial Property: Investment
- Graeme McLellan, Transport Finance and Leasing
- Sarah Moyles, M&A: Lower Mid-Market Deals, £100m-£750m
- Partha S. Pal, Property Finance
- Marc E. Snell, Real Estate Funds
- Masoud Zabeti, Banking Litigation: Investment and Retail
An additional four shareholders are ranked as Next Generation Partners:
- Clea Bigelow-Nuttall, International Arbitration
- Tom Dear, Real Estate Funds
- Mehmet Karagoz, Civil Fraud
- Pawel J. Szaja, Equity Capital Markets: Mid-Large Cap
The 2026 guide recommends Greenberg Traurig's London office for the following 19 practice areas:
- Bank Lending: Investment Grade Debt and Syndicated Loans
- Banking Litigation: Investment & Retail
- Capital Markets: Debt
- Capital Markets: Equity
- Civil Fraud
- Commercial Litigation: Premium
- Commercial Property: Development
- Commercial Property: Investment
- Corporate/M&A: Lower Mid-Market Deals, £100m-£750m
- Corporate Restructuring & Insolvency
- Corporate Tax
- Financial Services: Contentious
- International Arbitration
- Property Finance
- Real Estate Funds
- Regulatory Investigations & Corporate Crime
- Transport Finance and Leasing
- TMT – Media: Music
- White Collar Crime: Individuals
These Greenberg Traurig lawyers are recognised in the 2026 Legal 500 UK Guide for the following practice area designations:
Bank Lending: Investment Grade Debt and Syndicated Loans
- Rupert Cheetham
- Luke Lado
- Graeme McLellan
- Sierra M. Taylor
- Suraj Padhiar
- Nickie Pickernell
Banking Litigation: Investment & Retail
- Katharine Bond
- Matt Hancock
- Mehmet Karagoz
- Masoud Zabeti
- Francesca Conroy
Capital Markets: Debt
- Fritz Ernemann
- Dorothee Fischer-Appelt
- Charlotte R. E. Osborne
Capital Markets: Equity – Mid-Large Cap
- Andrew Caunt
- Dorothee Fischer-Appelt
- James Mountain
- Pawel Szaja
- Charlotte R. E. Osborne
Civil Fraud
- Claire Broadbelt
- Kathryn Garbett
- Mehmet Karagoz
- Annabel Thomas
Commercial Litigation: Premium
- Hannah Blom-Cooper
- Claire Broadbelt
- Kathryn Garbett
- Mehmet Karagoz
- Mohammed Khamisa KC
- Annabel Thomas
- Masoud Zabeti
Commercial Property: Development
- Ashia D. Adams
- Danielle L. Martin
- Matthew Priday
Commercial Property: Investment
- Steven Cowins
- Tom Dear
- Danielle Martin
- Matthew Priday
- Andrew Sterling
Corporate/M&A: Lower Mid-Market Deals, £100m-£750m
- Fiona Adams
- Shashank Krishna
- Paul Maher
- Sarah Moyles
- Henrietta Walker
- Joel Wheeler
- David Hirschman
- Jamie Ball
Corporate Restructuring & Insolvency
- Hannah Blom-Cooper
- Rupert Cheetham
- Elizabeth Fox
- Aaron Harlow
- John Houghton
- Mehmet Karagoz
- Luke Lado
- Zeno Agnew-Davies
- Nazmul Miah
- Kevin Mulligan
- Adam D. Potter
- Stephanie Silverston
- Miten Vaghela
Corporate Tax
- Sophie Allen
- Charles Case
- Jessica Ganagasegaran
- Graham Iversen
- Clive Jones
- Alex Tostevin
Financial Services: Contentious
- Katharine Bond
- Tim Dolan
- Matt Hancock
International Arbitration
- Leith Ben Ammar FCIArb
- Clea Bigelow-Nuttall
- Jason Hambury
- Mohammed Khamisa KC
- Gurmukh Riyat
- Michael Cottrell
Property Finance
- Daniyal Ansari
- Partha S. Pal
- Sierra M. Taylor
Real Estate Funds
- Steven Cowins
- Tom Dear
- Marc E. Snell
Regulatory Investigations & Corporate Crime
- Rebecca Meads
- Alex Swan
Transport Finance and Leasing
- Graeme McLellan
White Collar Crime: Individuals
- Rebecca Meads
- Alex Swan
- Greta Barkle
- Gavin Costelloe
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 lawyers across 50 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
