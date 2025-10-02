Legal 500 UK Guide 2026 Recognises 19 Greenberg Traurig Practices and 65 Lawyers

In the 2026 Legal 500 UK Guide, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is ranked across 19 practices, with 65 lawyers recognised — an increase from 55 lawyers in the 2025 edition.

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the 2026 Legal 500 UK Guide, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is ranked across 19 practices, with 65 lawyers recognised — an increase from 55 lawyers in the 2025 edition.

Key achievements for the team include:

Five shareholders ranked in the Legal 500 UK Hall of Fame, including Fiona Adams and Paul Maher for Mergers & Acquisitions, Kathryn Garbett for Civil Fraud , Jason Hambury for International Arbitration, and John Houghton for Corporate Restructuring & Insolvency

, Jason Hambury for International Arbitration, and John Houghton for Corporate Restructuring & Insolvency Three shareholders newly ranked as Leading Partners, including Steven Cowins and Danielle L. Martin for Commercial Property: Investment, and Sarah Moyles for M&A — with Cowins also ranked for Real Estate Funds

Over 20 lawyers recognised in more than one practice, with shareholder Mehmet Karagoz recognised in four practices — Banking Litigation, Civil Fraud , Commercial Litigation, and Corporate Restructuring & Insolvency.

The Legal 500 UK is the leading guide to law firms in the United Kingdom, according to the publication. The annual report is researched and written by an experienced legal research team and invites submissions from law firms across the UK.

Overall, the firm has 10 Leading Partner rankings across nine practice areas:

Claire Broadbelt, Civil Fraud

Steven Cowins, Real Estate Funds, as well as Commercial Property: Investment

Dorothee Fischer-Appelt, Equity Capital Markets: Mid-Large Cap

Danielle L. Martin, Commercial Property: Investment

Graeme McLellan, Transport Finance and Leasing

Sarah Moyles, M&A: Lower Mid-Market Deals, £100m-£750m

Partha S. Pal, Property Finance

Marc E. Snell, Real Estate Funds

Masoud Zabeti, Banking Litigation: Investment and Retail

An additional four shareholders are ranked as Next Generation Partners:

Clea Bigelow-Nuttall, International Arbitration

Tom Dear, Real Estate Funds

Mehmet Karagoz, Civil Fraud

Pawel J. Szaja, Equity Capital Markets: Mid-Large Cap

The 2026 guide recommends Greenberg Traurig's London office for the following 19 practice areas:

Bank Lending: Investment Grade Debt and Syndicated Loans

Banking Litigation: Investment & Retail

Capital Markets: Debt

Capital Markets: Equity

Civil Fraud

Commercial Litigation: Premium

Commercial Property: Development

Commercial Property: Investment

Corporate/M&A: Lower Mid-Market Deals, £100m-£750m

Corporate Restructuring & Insolvency

Corporate Tax

Financial Services: Contentious

International Arbitration

Property Finance

Real Estate Funds

Regulatory Investigations & Corporate Crime

Transport Finance and Leasing

TMT – Media: Music

White Collar Crime: Individuals

These Greenberg Traurig lawyers are recognised in the 2026 Legal 500 UK Guide for the following practice area designations:

Bank Lending: Investment Grade Debt and Syndicated Loans

Rupert Cheetham

Luke Lado

Graeme McLellan

Sierra M. Taylor

Suraj Padhiar

Nickie Pickernell

Banking Litigation: Investment & Retail

Katharine Bond

Matt Hancock

Mehmet Karagoz

Masoud Zabeti

Francesca Conroy

Capital Markets: Debt

Fritz Ernemann

Dorothee Fischer-Appelt

Charlotte R. E. Osborne

Capital Markets: Equity – Mid-Large Cap

Andrew Caunt

Dorothee Fischer-Appelt

James Mountain

Pawel Szaja

Charlotte R. E. Osborne

Civil Fraud

Claire Broadbelt

Kathryn Garbett

Mehmet Karagoz

Annabel Thomas

Commercial Litigation: Premium

Hannah Blom-Cooper

Claire Broadbelt

Kathryn Garbett

Mehmet Karagoz

Mohammed Khamisa KC

Annabel Thomas

Masoud Zabeti

Commercial Property: Development

Ashia D. Adams

Danielle L. Martin

Matthew Priday

Commercial Property: Investment

Steven Cowins

Tom Dear

Danielle Martin

Matthew Priday

Andrew Sterling

Corporate/M&A: Lower Mid-Market Deals, £100m-£750m

Fiona Adams

Shashank Krishna

Paul Maher

Sarah Moyles

Henrietta Walker

Joel Wheeler

David Hirschman

Jamie Ball

Corporate Restructuring & Insolvency

Hannah Blom-Cooper

Rupert Cheetham

Elizabeth Fox

Aaron Harlow

John Houghton

Mehmet Karagoz

Luke Lado

Zeno Agnew-Davies

Nazmul Miah

Kevin Mulligan

Adam D. Potter

Stephanie Silverston

Miten Vaghela

Corporate Tax

Sophie Allen

Charles Case

Jessica Ganagasegaran

Graham Iversen

Clive Jones

Alex Tostevin

Financial Services: Contentious

Katharine Bond

Tim Dolan

Matt Hancock

International Arbitration

Leith Ben Ammar FCIArb

Clea Bigelow-Nuttall

Jason Hambury

Mohammed Khamisa KC

Gurmukh Riyat

Michael Cottrell

Property Finance

Daniyal Ansari

Partha S. Pal

Sierra M. Taylor

Real Estate Funds

Steven Cowins

Tom Dear

Marc E. Snell

Regulatory Investigations & Corporate Crime

Rebecca Meads

Alex Swan

Transport Finance and Leasing

Graeme McLellan

White Collar Crime: Individuals

Rebecca Meads

Alex Swan

Greta Barkle

Gavin Costelloe

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 lawyers across 50 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400.

