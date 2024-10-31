Legal Decoder Announces Strategic Partnership with Laurel to Transform Billing Compliance and Timekeeping in the Legal Industry

Legal Decoder Partners with Laurel to Transform Legal Billing Compliance Legal Decoder, a leader in legal spend analytics, announces a strategic partnership with Laurel, the AI-powered platform that automates both timesheet creation and billing compliance. The collaboration seeks to enhance billing accuracy, reduce write-offs, and improve timekeeper well-being by eliminating manual time entry for law firms globally. "We're thrilled to partner with Laurel to redefine billing compliance from the time entry point," said Jane Trombly, VP of Revenue at Legal Decoder. "Laurel's GenAI Time & Compliance tool sets a new standard for accurate billing data, empowering firm leaders with insights for compliance and profitability." Laurel's AI solution, trusted by AmLaw 5 and Big Four firms, increases profit margins by 4-11% over other tools and improves timekeeper satisfaction. The partnership integrates Laurel's precise time-entry data into Legal Decoder's advanced analytics, giving firms actionable insights and an innovative approach to reducing revenue leakage. For more information, contact Jane Trombly, VP of Revenue, Legal Decoder at [email protected].

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Legal Decoder, a leader in legal spend analytics, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Laurel, the only AI-driven platform that automates both timesheet creation and billing compliance. This collaboration aims to enhance billing accuracy, reduce write-offs, and improve timekeeper well-being by eliminating time-consuming, manual time entry tasks for law firms worldwide.

"Legal Decoder is thrilled to partner with Laurel to redefine billing compliance right from the point of time entry," said [Jane Trombly, VP of Revenue, Legal Decoder]. "Having worked with various time entry solutions, I can confidently say Laurel's GenAI Time & Compliance tool is in a league of its own. With this tool, Legal Decoder will provide our clients with the cleanest, most accurate billing data the industry has ever seen, allowing firm leadership to make data-driven decisions that support both compliance and profitability."

Laurel's AI solution is trusted by some of the world's most prestigious organizations, including Global 100 law firms (AmLaw 5) and Big Four global accounting firms. By eliminating the burdensome aspects of timekeeping, Laurel not only boosts profit margins by 4-11% compared to other tools but also improves timekeeper satisfaction and efficiency.

The partnership will integrate Laurel's precise and compliant time-entry data into Legal Decoder's advanced analytics solutions, allowing firms to gain valuable insights and streamline billing compliance. Together, Legal Decoder and Laurel will offer law firms unparalleled insights, elevated data quality, and an innovative approach to reducing revenue leakage through compliance-focused solutions.

About Legal Decoder

Legal Decoder is an innovative provider of legal spend analytics solutions, enabling law firms and corporate legal departments to improve their financial performance through advanced analytics, predictive insights, and compliance tools. Legal Decoder's solutions empower clients to optimize resources and ensure legal spend compliance. www.legaldecoder.com

About Laurel

Laurel is the only AI-based system that automates timesheet creation and compliance in the legal industry. Trusted by AmLaw 5 firms and leading global organizations, Laurel uses AI to eliminate the need for manual time entry, creating more accurate and timely billing while improving timekeeper well-being and increasing profitability.

www.laurel.ai

Media Contact

Jane Trombly, Legal Decoder, Inc., 1 215-982-0466, [email protected], www.legaldecoder.com

SOURCE Legal Decoder, Inc.